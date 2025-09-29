Can Minnesota join the exclusive club of teams to beat Ohio State in Columbus?
Winning at "The Shoe" is one of the hardest things to do in sports. The Ohio State Buckeyes are as close to unbeatable at home as any team in any sport in the world. That's why the Gophers are essentially three touchdown underdogs for Saturday nigth's Big Ten showdown.
Under Urban Meyer and now Ryan Day, which dates back 14 seasons to 2011, the Buckeyes are 87-6 at home. That's a win rate of 93.5 percent. The only teams to beat Ohio State in Columbus since 2011 are Michigan (twice), Oregon, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.
Buckeyes at home since 2011
- 2025: 3-0 so far
- 2024: 8-1 (13-10 loss to Michigan)
- 2023: 6-0 (closest game: 20-12 over Penn State)
- 2022: 7-1 (45-23 loss to #3 Michigan)
- 2021: 6-1 (35-28 loss to #12 Oregon)
- 2020: 3-0 (closest game: 42-35 over Indiana)
- 2019: 7-0 (closest game: 28-17 over Penn State)
- 2018: 7-0 (closest game: 36-31 over Nebraska)
- 2017: 6-1 (31-16 loss to #5 Oklahoma)
- 2016: 7-0 (closest game: 30-27 over Michigan)
- 2015: 6-1 (17-14 loss to #9 Michigan State)
- 2014: 6-1 (35-21 loss to Virginia Tech)
- 2013: 7-0 (closest game: 31-24 over Wisconsin)
- 2012: 8-0 (closest game: 26-21 over Michigan)
It's even more rare for Ohio State to lose at home to an unranked opponent. The only teams to do that since 2011 are Michigan in 2024 and Virginia Tech in 2014.
If the Gophers learn anything from teams that won in Columbus before, it's that it'll take one of four things to pull off a stunner: 1) Ohio State having a bad day; 2) A heroic performance from a superstar player; 3) Inclement weather evening the playing field; 4) Ohio State injuries.
In the 2014 loss to Virginia Tech, it was Ohio State's second game of the season and freshman quarterback J.T. Barrett threw three interceptions in his first career start, having taken over for injured three-year starter Braxton Miller.
Do the Buckeyes have any key injuries entering the Minnesota game? Not that we're aware of.
In the 2015 loss to Michigan State, it was a rainy and windy day in Columbus and neither team moved the ball very well. The Buckeyes were held to 132 total yards and Michigan State had possession of the football for more than 38 minutes.
What's the forecast in Columbus? Sunny and 82 degrees on Saturday.
In the 2017 loss to Oklahoma, the Buckeyes ran into eventual Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.
Is Drake Lindsey the next Baker Mayfield? The Gophers can only hope...
In the 2021 loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes, led by C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave (all three receivers eclipsed 100 yards) racked up 612 yards of total offense but the defense gave up 505 yards, including 269 on the ground and the Buckeyes played from behind from start to finish. Ohio State also didn't finish drives, having turned the ball over on downs in Oregon territory four times and punting once from the Oregon 34-yard line.
Will Ohio State fail to finish drives against Minnesota? The Gophers can only hope...
The 2022 loss to Michigan featured J.J. McCarthy shredding the Buckeyes for three touchdowns. That was the Michigan team that lost in the Fiesta Bowl to TCU.
Is Lindsey the next McCarthy? Again, Minnesota can only hope...
In last year's loss to unranked Michigan, the Buckeyes rushed for just 77 yards and their kicker missed two field goals. It was an anomalous day in Columbus as the Buckeyes went on to win the national title.
Will the Buckeyes have an off day? Anything is possible.