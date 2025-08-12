Gophers blanked in preseason AP poll, draw only two ranked teams
The Gophers did not receive a single vote in Monday's preseason Associated Press (AP) top 25 poll. On the plus side, only two of Minnesota's 2025 opponents are ranked.
Preseason AP Top 25
Ranking
Team
1
Texas
2
Penn State
3
Ohio State
4
Clemson
5
Georgia
6
Notre Dame
7
Oregon
8
Alabama
9
LSU
10
Miami (FL)
11
Arizona State
12
Illinois
13
South Carolina
14
Michigan
15
Florida
16
SMU
17
Kansas State
18
Oklahoma
19
Texas A&M
20
Indiana
21
Ole Miss
22
Iowa State
23
Texas Tech
24
Tennesse
25
Boise State
Other receiving votes: BYU 156, Utah 144, Baylor 132, Louisville 90, USC 64, Georgia Tech 63, Missouri 33, Tulane 23, Nebraska 23, UNLV 21, Toledo 13, Auburn 10, James Madison 9, Memphis 9, Florida State 8, Duke 6, Navy 5, Liberty 5, Iowa 5, TCU 4, Pittsburgh 3, Army 2, Louisiana 1, Colorado 1
Takeaways
The Gophers receiving zero votes in the preseason AP top 25 shouldn't come as too much of a surprise. With a redshirt freshman quarterback, a new defensive coordinator and a lot of new wide receivers, it's easy to understand why the national media is taking a wait-and-see approach with Minnesota this season.
The biggest thing that stands out from the local perspective is that the Gophers will play only two teams ranked in the preseason poll: Ohio State and Oregon. Nebraska and Iowa are the only other teams they face that received votes in the poll. A lot of people have talked about how favorable Minnesota's slate is this season, and that has been supported by the rankings.
Other thoughts
It's hard to argue with the teams in the top 11 of the poll. You could have a preference on order, but it seems like the right group. Some other teams that could be ranked too high include Illinois, Michigan and South Carolina. Most teams have questions to answer at this point in the preseason, but I would be surprised if any of those teams outperform their preseason ranking.
Ultimately, there aren't any rankings that are too egregious in the preseason poll. Big brands will always get the benefit of the doubt from the national media, and this year is no different. USC and Nebraska are two perfect examples of teams that received some respect in the 'others receiving votes' category, but they might have more questions to answer than Minnesota.
It's really easy to poke holes in preseason rankings, but luckily, the games will start to kick off later this month, and we'll be able to learn who is right and wrong. Minnesota's first game against a ranked opponent will come on Oct. 4 at No. 3 Ohio State.