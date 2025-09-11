Gophers-Cal matchup pits two intriguing teams who still have much to prove
Minnesota's matchup against California late on Saturday night (9:30 p.m. CT, ESPN) is one of the more fascinating games across all of college football this weekend. It pits two teams, led by first-year quarterbacks, who are off to impressive starts but haven't yet had a chance to prove themselves against an opponent at their own level. This game provides an opportunity for either team to make a statement about their legitimacy.
The Gophers have handled business so far in a 2-0 start. They pulled away late in their opener for a 13-point win over Buffalo, a quality MAC team that ranks 87th in the latest update of Bill Connelly's SP+ analytical model. Then they blasted an FCS Northwestern State team that frankly didn't belong on the same field as them (324th). Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Lindsey has looked like the real deal so far, throwing for 429 yards and three touchdowns without being tested much. Excitement is growing around a Minnesota team that was ranked 11th out of 18 in the preseason Big Ten media poll.
It's been a similar story for 2-0 Cal. Ranked 15th out of 17 in the preseason ACC media poll, the Golden Bears turned heads in their opener with a 19-point road win over Oregon State. True freshman QB Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele dazzled in his debut. But Oregon State has since lost by two scores to Fresno State, who got blasted by Kansas in their opener. The Beavers (100th) are below Buffalo in Connelly's model. In Week 2, Cal beat FCS Texas Southern (290th). Sagapolutele has thrown for 501 yards and scored four total touchdowns in two games.
That's what makes this game such an interesting one. Minnesota (32nd) and Cal (52nd) both look like they could be dangerous this year, but it's hard to say that confidently until you see a team play an opponent in the same metaphorical weight class. On Saturday night, at California Memorial Stadium, both of these teams will have a chance to — at least to some extent — announce to the nation that they're going to be a force to be reckoned with this year. The winner figures to at least receive a few votes in the next AP Top 25 poll.
Quarterback play tends to go a long way in determining a team's floor and ceiling. Minnesota and Cal look like they may have found potential multi-year standouts at the position, but now both Lindsey and Sagapolutele will be facing the best defense they've ever played against (and Lindsey will be starting a road game for the first time). Will they rise to the occasion?
This should be a fun one in the Bay Area.