Gophers coach calls Max Brosmer a 'very curious, curious' quarterback
Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck spoke at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday and he was complimentary of how New Hampshire transfer quarterback Max Brosmer has adopted Minnesota as his new home.
The Gophers made a big change to their quarterback room in the offseason. Last year's starter Athan Kaliakmanis transferred to Rutgers and underclassman Drew Viotto transferred to Eastern Michigan. They added Brosmer, Virginia Tech transfer Dylan Wittke and Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year Drake Lindsey.
"Our quarterback situation was different than a lot of others, we were going to take a portal quarterback to come in and start right away," Fleck said. "Somebody had to come in and engulf the program, fit the culture, want to be there for all the right reasons."
Brosmer comes to Minnesota with nearly 9,000 passing yards while at New Hampshire, most recently he threw for an FCS-best 3,459 yards in 2023 to go along with 29 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.
He has seemed to fully engulf himself in the Gophers' program, notably bringing a large group of offensive teammates with him to his home state of Georgia to work out and bond earlier this offseason. The trip included an Atlanta Braves game. He called himself meticulous earlier this offseason at the U of M media event and Fleck seems to agree.
"He's a meticulous 'why seeker' and he's a very curious, curious individual," Fleck said. "Anytime you have a curious leader, you can accomplish a lot."
Minnesota has not had a quarterback throw for more than 2,100 yards since Tanner Morgan in 2019. If they want to have a bounce-back season in 2024 and accomplish a lot, they will need Brosmer to get well over that threshold.