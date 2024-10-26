Gophers get 3 key defensive players back from injury against Maryland
The Gophers defense was able to get healthy during the bye week. Three potential starters — linebacker Maverick Baranowski and safeties Kerry Brown and Aidan Gousby — are all active for their homecoming clash with Maryland. Wide receiver Cristian Driver and defensive back Darius Green are the only two notable inactive players.
Baranowski started the first five games of the season alongside Cody Lindenberg at linebacker for the Gophers. He missed their last two wins against USC and UCLA. Veteran Devon Williams' role grew in his absence, but Baranowski should return to the No. 2 inside linebacker role today. He has 19 total tackles this season.
The Gophers' secondary has been a bit of a revolving door this season with injuries. Green has been banged up all season, and he will remain out. Brown and Gousby have emerged as big-time players at safety, but they've been dealing with injuries for the past few weeks. Star freshman Koi Perich will have some complimentary pieces next to him today. Expect Brown, Gousby and Perich to all rotate at safety, with Coleman Bryson mixed in.
Driver has been a complimentary piece in the Gophers' offense with six catches for 45 yards and one touchdown. He was likely the fourth or fifth option as a pass catcher, but now a player like Kenric Lanier II could see the field in special situations.
Overall, the bye week treated the Gophers well. They will enter their matchup with Maryland as healthy as they have been all season. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT.