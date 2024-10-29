Gophers' Max Brosmer named to Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2024
Coming off a standout performance in a 48-23 homecoming victory over Maryland on Saturday, Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024 on Tuesday.
In all, 35 quarterbacks were named to the class, which consists of the finalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback. It’s the nation’s oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award, and the winner will be announced on Dec. 12, with a subsequent banquet taking place Feb. 17.
Through eight games this season, Brosmer has thrown for 1,776 yards, 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions while completing 69.5% of his passes. Brosmer has also rushed for four touchdowns. In the most recent win over the Terrapins, Brosmer completed 26-of-33 passes for 320 yards and four touchdowns. He was the first Gophers quarterback to throw for 300 or more yards since 2019 and the first to throw for four touchdown passes since 2022. Brosmer received the second-highest grade from Pro Football Focus among all FBS quarterbacks for his performance in Week 9.
Brosmer was one of six Big Ten quarterbacks named to the Davey O'Brien QB Class along with Penn State's Drew Allar, Illinois' Luke Altmyer, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Ohio State's Will Howard and Indiana's Kurtis Rourke.
There will be an intriguing quarterback matchup between two of those on Saturday when the Gophers travel to take on Altmyer and the 24th-ranked Illini in Champaign, Ill. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.