Kickoff time, TV channel announced for Gophers-Penn State matchup
The Gophers' final home game of the season against Penn State has been announced as a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on November 23. The game will be broadcast to a national audience on CBS.
The highly anticipated Week 13 tilt will be Penn State's first game at Huntington Bank Stadium since Minnesota knocked them off in 2019. The Nittany Lions are currently 8-1 and ranked No. 4 in the latest AP Top 25 (and No. 6 in last week's College Football Playoff rankings). After a tough loss against Ohio State, they bounced back with a dominant win over Washington on Saturday.
Penn State will travel to Purdue this week, while the Gophers are off and have an extra week to prepare.
Following their upset loss last week to Rutgers, some people have soured on the Gophers' 2024 season, but a win next week at home against Penn State would be their third ranked win of the season.
In the same way that the Scarlet Knights used an extra week to prepare to their advantage to beat the Gophers, Minnesota will need to do the same when it hosts Penn State in two weeks. It'll be a difficult matchup against one of the best teams in the country, but it's also an opportunity for a marquee win that changes the way this season is viewed.