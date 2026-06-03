Gophers Land Commitment From Productive Ohio Pass Rusher Roy Price

The Gophers remain scorching hot on the recruiting trail with a commitment from three-star Ohio pass rusher Roy Price on Tuesday. He's now their 10th verbal commitment since Sunday, after their first official visit weekend of the cycle.

The Gophers have landed a verbal commitment from 3🌟 2027 (Newark, OH) Edge Roy Price (@royprice41).



Listed at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, he had 73 total tackles, 16 TFLs and 7 sacks as a junior. Notable top offers from Pitt, Boise State and East Carolina. https://t.co/bBGLHcXv7H pic.twitter.com/xxasOtfhlI — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) June 3, 2026

"Truly blessed to be able to be in the position to announce my commitment to the University of Minnesota," he posted on X.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds, Price is a dynamic athlete for his position. He totaled 73 tackles, 7.5 TFLs and 7 sacks as a junior for Newark High School. He has played on varsity since his freshman season, but his recruitment began to heat up after his sophomore campaign. It began in the Mid-American Conference (MAC) with offers from Akron, Kent State, Toledo, Ohio, Eastern Michigan and Buffalo.

Schools across the country began calling this spring. Minnesota officially offered him a scholarship on March 20, and new rush ends coach Steve Stanard and defensive line coach C.J. Robbins moved fast with a commitment less than two weeks later. He has other notable offers from Pittsburgh, Boise State and East Carolina.

The latest 247Sports Composite rates Price as the 855th-best player in the class of 2027. He's the 71st-best edge and the 31st-best player in Ohio. He joins Kelsey Rose Jr. as the second edge commit in this class, which makes me believe that the Gophers are likely preparing to be without Ma'atoe Moe, who appears to have committed for a short period of time on Sunday.

The Gophers have now landed 10 verbal commitments from their first summer splash weekend, which means only six official visitors remain uncommitted from that event.

Current 2027 commits (26 players)