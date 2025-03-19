All Gophers

Live updates: Tracking everything at Minnesota Gophers Pro Day

From bench press to vertical jump and on-field workouts, we're following along.

Joe Nelson

Quinn Carroll bench-pressing at Minnesota's Pro Day.
Quinn Carroll bench-pressing at Minnesota's Pro Day.
It is Pro Day at the University of Minnesota and every team in the NFL has coaches and scouts in attendance to see the Gophers prepare for the NFL draft. Minnesota sent seven players to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, so this year's draft figures to be one of the busiest in Gophers history.

Tony Liebert is at Minnesota's facilities to witness it all, and he's providing updates from the scene.

Ethan Robinson explodes for 42-inch vertical

The standout cornerback might be raising his draft ceiling thanks to an explosive, 42-inch vertical jump. That's two inches better than any cornerback at the combine. Coming off a season in which he had eight pass break-ups and three interceptions, he's now showing off his athleticism in the gym.

Cody Lindenberg 36.5-inch vertical

Lindenberg didn't work out at the combine due to an undisclosed injury, but he's off and leaping at Minnesota's Pro Day with a 36.5-inch vertical. That would've ranked seventh among linebackers in Indy.

Quinn Carroll 31 reps at 225 pounds

Carrolly repping 225 pounds 31 times on the bench press is impressive. The most reps by an offensive lineman at the combine was 33, so Carroll checks in near the top.

