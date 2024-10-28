Max Brosmer receives second-best grade among all FBS quarterbacks in Week 9
Max Brosmer snapped some long droughts for the Gophers football team in Saturday’s 48-23 homecoming victory over Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. He was the first Gophers quarterback since 2019 to throw for at least four touchdown passes, and the first since 2022 to throw for at least 300 passing yards.
Brosmer, who completed 26-of-33 passes for 320 yards and four touchdown passes overall, not only put together one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory for the Gophers, he also put together one of the best quarterback performances in the entire country Saturday.
Brosmer received a 93.3 offensive grade from Pro Football Focus (PFF) for his performance against the Terrapins, which was the second-best offensive grade among all FBS quarterbacks in Week 9, behind only Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green. Brosmer’s 93.0 passing grade was also second best among FBS quarterbacks, once again behind only Green.
The passing game was a theme among the highest-graded offensive players for the Gophers from Saturday's game. Brosmer’s favorite target, Daniel Jackson, who caught nine passes for 117 yards and two touchdowns, was the U’s third-highest graded offensive player with an 82.3 offensive grade. Tight end Nick Kallerup, who caught two passes for 26 yards, was the second-highest graded at 85.6. Kallerup also received a 72.0 pass-blocking grade by PFF.
Brosmer was not sacked in the victory, and that was also reflected in the Gophers’ grades. Right tackle Quinn Carroll received the fourth-highest grade among Minnesota’s offensive players with an 80.5, including an 85.1 pass-blocking grade. Left tackle Aireontae Ersey got the fifth-best mark at 74.5, receiving an 88.7 pass-blocking grade from PFF.
A lot was made of the Terrapins passing attack going up against the Gophers’ strong secondary, a battle in which the U came out on top in the victory, limiting Maryland quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. to 201 passing yards and two picks.
Safety Koi Perich, who snagged his fifth interception of the season in the victory, was the Gophers’ second-highest graded defensive player at 78.0. Linebacker Cody Lindenberg was the highest-graded defensive player for the U at 81.2. He played 41 of his 69 snaps in coverage, and received an 84.2 coverage grade from PFF.
Cornerback Justin Walley, who had a pick-6 in the game, was the fifth-highest graded Gophers defensive player with a 76.1 defensive grade, and he received a 76.7 coverage grade.
There were certainly some clear themes among the Gophers’ PFF grades: The passing attack was entirely dominant, and the defense was able to take out the Terrapins’ biggest strength. Now the Gophers are set to face a big test as they carry the momentum of their three-game winning streak into a matchup at No. 24 Illinois. When they take on the Illini for an 11 a.m. kickoff in Champaign, Ill., on Saturday, they have an opportunity to truly show what they're made of.