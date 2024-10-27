Gophers open as slight underdogs against Illinois in Week 10
Minnesota (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) has opened as a 2.5-point underdog against Illinois (6-2, 3-2) in Week 10.
The Gophers are coming off a dominant win over Maryland on Saturday, with Max Brosmer throwing for 320 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-23 blowout that wasn't even as close as the final score indicates. The Illini had a much tougher Week 9 matchup, losing 38-9 to No. 1-ranked Oregon. Luke Altmeyer threw two interceptions in the loss, which may or may not drop No. 20 Illinois out of the AP Top 25 on Monday.
Illinois has only lost twice this season, and both came against top-10 teams. This Week 10 matchup against the Gophers is in Champaign, where the Illini are 5-0 this season, including wins over ranked Kansas and Michigan teams. The Gophers are just 1-1 on the road this season, losing at Michigan and beating UCLA.
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema has never lost againt Minnesota as a head coach. He's 9-0 against the U between his time at Wisconsin and his current Illinois tenure.
The Gophers are starting to click after beginning the year 2-3. They've won three straight conference games and finally have a dangerous passing attack with Brosmer hitting his stride. They'll need to play well to go on the road and beat a good Illinois team, but if they show up like they did against Maryland, they'll have a shot.
It's an 11 a.m. game on FS1 next Saturday.