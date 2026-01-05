Minnesota lands veteran MAC linebacker in transfer portal

Eastern Michigan transfer linebacker Andrew Marshall was one of two portal commitments for the Gophers on Sunday night, after an official visit over the weekend.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 235 pounds, Marshall comes to Minnesota as a well-traveled man. Hailing from Carroll, Ohio, he began his college career at Ohio University in 2023. He appread in only one game for the Bobcats, and then he opted to go the junior college (JUCO) route. He attended Lackawanna College in Scranton, Pennsylvania in 2024. He led the team with 59 total tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He then made the jump back to the Mid-American Conference (MAC), where he played for Eastern Michigan in 2025.

Marshall was one of the most productive players for the Eagles last season. He played 399 total snaps. 90.8% of his defensive playing time came at inside linebacker, but he's listed as an edge defender on 247Sports. He finished 2025 with 61 total tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack.

Marshall was listed as a junior on the Eastern Michigan website, but since he played only one game at Ohio in 2023, he will likely have two years of eligibility left with the Gophers.

Marshall is an interesting addition to the Gophers' defense, but his skillset isn't necessarily a glaring need. Matt Kingsbury emerged for the team in his redshirt sophomore season with 34 total tackles and 1.5 sacks. Leading tackler Maverick Baranowski is expected to be back, but true freshman Emmanuel Karmo has not yet officially revealed his plans for 2026. With Joey Gerlach also as a potential linebacker option, Marshall will have to earn his playing time in Minnesota.

Whatever Minnesota's linebacker room looks like in 2026, Marshall is an experienced player who has proven himself at the FBS level. He joined Tennessee transfer offensive lineman Andrew Marshall as the Gophers' second commitment on Sunday night.

