'One of the best tackles in the upcoming draft': Rave review for Gophers' Aireontae Ersery
Gophers offensive lineman Aireontae Ersery had a big week. After being rated a top 25 player in the country on EA Sports' new College Football 25 video game, he headed the 7th Annual OL Masterminds Summit in Frisco, Texas over the weekend.
Former NFL offensive lineman now turned media personality Brian Baldinger had some kind words for Minnesota's fifth-year left tackle on Saturday with a post on X, highlighting his film from last year's game against Ohio State.
"One of the best tackles in the upcoming draft; 2025, is going to be Aireontae Ersery," Baldinger said in the video.
The OL Masterminds Summit is essentially a clinic for offensive linemen in the NFL and NCAA about the position from some of the most credentialed people in the sport. It is hosted by renowned offensive line scout and trainer Duke Mayweather. Notable names at this year's event included the Eagles' Lane Johnson, Dolphins' Teron Armstead and Chiefs' Creed Humphrey.
The Gophers have not had an offensive lineman selected in the top 100 picks of the NFL Draft since Brian Williams was a first-round pick of the New York Giants in 1989. Ersery has a tremendous chance to hear his name called very early next spring.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds, the Kansas City, Mo. native is putting together a great career at Minnesota. According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), he was the third-highest-graded player on the team last season with a career-high overall grade of 84.0. This upcoming season will now be his third as a full-time starter.
Between being named a preseason third-team All-American in Phil Steele's preview magazine, getting rated as a top five offensive lineman in the country on the College Football the new video game and now receiving a label as, "one of the best tackles in the upcoming draft," Ersery is getting praise as one of the best players in the entire sport.