P.J. Fleck calls Nevada 'one of the most improved teams' in college football
Nevada football is 5-22 in their last 27 games and they were voted to finish last in the Mountain West according to the preseason media poll. On the surface, they might look like one of the worst FBS teams in the country, but P.J. Fleck knows thinking that way could get the Gophers in trouble.
The Wolfpack opened the season as nearly four-touchdown underdogs at home against SMU in Week Zero, but they pushed them to the wire, losing by five. With a two-point win at Troy and a three-point loss at home to Georgia Southern, it's clear Nevada is rising above preseason expectations.
"They've had a bunch of games that have been really, really close. That SMU team is really good according to what people are saying, and shoot, they had the lead," Fleck said Monday. "They were beating them for a while and then weren't able to win it at the end."
Nevada decided to move on from head coach Ken Wilson after only two seasons and hire Texas defensive coordinator Jeff Choate this offseason. He was previously the head coach at Montanta State from 2016-20, and it's pretty clear that he's already changed the culture in Reno.
"They're very unique and they're a much, much, much improved from what they were last year," Fleck said. "They're maybe one of the most improved teams from last year to this year with a new head coach and staff."
The Gophers will likely face a familiar quarterback as Brendon Lewis has been Nevada's starter through three weeks. They faced Lewis twice when he was at Colorado in 2021 and 2022. Minnesota won those games by a combined 79-7.
Lewis has completed 66.7% of his passes this season for 561 passing yards and five touchdowns. He's been a true dual-threat with 208 rushing yards on 4.7 yards per carry with one rushing touchdown.
"It's a lot of option, and they make you play really sound. It's a one-gap-type defense. I haven't had a chance to watch a ton of them, but looking at them, there's a lot of option involved and then they run to the ball. They've got really good athletes on defense as they brought in some guys from the portal and they've got some guys who played a lot of football for them," Fleck said.
"So, a really good football team is coming here into Huntington Bank and and we gotta have a great week of practice. We know that. But we'll know more as we keep going through the week. But a lot of option football."
With the Gophers having a marquee game against Iowa scheduled for Week 4, they will need to make sure that they do not look past the Wolfpack in a potential trap game. Kickoff Saturday is at 2:30 p.m. CT.