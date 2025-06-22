Predicting the Gophers' highest-rated players on EA Sports College Football 26
We finally got the long-awaited return of EA Sports' college football video game last summer, and they're releasing a new updated game next month.
At the time of release, Aireontae Ersery was the only Gophers player rated over 90 in last year's game, and Minnesota had only four other players rated 85 or higher. Let's try and predict which Gophers players will be ranked highest when the game officially comes out next month.
1. Koi Perich: 91 OVR
Perich had an All-American level season as a true freshman with 46 total tackles, five interceptions and nearly total yards as a returner last year. He is slowly building some national cache, and there's no reason why he shouldn't be viewed as Minnesota's best player in 2025. He should be one of the highest-rated safeties in the game.
2. Darius Taylor: 89 OVR
Taylor proved he was among the best pass-catching running backs in the sport last season with more than 50 catches and 350 yards through the air. He still hasn't surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in a season, but he should be one of the best running backs in the game.
3. Anthony Smith: 86 OVR
Smith led Minnesota with six sacks last season, and he only got better as the season went on. He's undoubtedly one of the three best players on the team heading into 2025. He is a star among Gophers fans, but he could become a household name nationally by season's end.
4. A.J. Turner: 84 OVR
Taylor's star power has overshadowed Turner's potential to an extent, but he still should be rated as a great running back. He led the entire country with 8.3 yards per carry last season at Marshall, and Minnesota should have one of the highest-rated running back duos in the country.
5. Deven Eastern: 83 OVR
Eastern is another Gophers defensive lineman who has continued to get better every game and season throughout his college career. He had 27 total tackles, two sacks and 11 QB hurries last season. He earned a career-high 70.3 overall defensive grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF).