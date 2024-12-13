Report: Gophers battling Oklahoma for Stony Brook transfer defensive lineman
The Gophers were one of the first schools to offer Stony Brook transfer defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence, and now they're one of two finalists for his commitment, alongside Oklahoma.
According to multiple reports — 247Sports' Chris Hummer was first — Lawrence and his representation have indicated that his final two schools are Minnesota and Oklahoma. He is visiting the Gophers on Friday and he's expected to visit the Sooners on Monday.
Lawrence has been connected to other schools like Georgia Tech, Memphis, Virginia and Tulane, but those programs are no longer in consideration.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, Lawrence played most of his snaps along the interior in his two years at Stony Brook. In 2024, he finished with 24 pressures and eight sacks. The Gophers will have interior players Jalen Logan-Redding and Deven Eastern back next season, but Lawrence would have a chance to compete for a large role right away.
With Lawrence's Oklahoma visit scheduled for next Monday, it likely won't be until next week when we get a final decision. He's one of at least nine uncommitted players that have visited or will visit Minnesota this week, as it's going to be a very busy weekend in Dinkytown for the program.
