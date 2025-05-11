All Gophers

Todd McShay warns NFL to 'watch out' for Gophers' Daniel Jackson

Jackson went undrafted, but McShay thinks he could make some noise in Houston.

Tony Liebert

Nov 2, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Todd McShay an American football television analyst and commentator stands on the field during the first half of the game between the Maryland Terrapins and the Michigan Wolverines at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
Former Gophers wide receiver Daniel Jackson didn't hear his name called at this year's NFL Draft, but one of the most well-respected draft experts thinks he can still make some serious noise as a rookie.

On the latest episode of The Todd McShay Show, McShay discussed the top high-impact skill position rookies in the AFC in a draft-style segment. Jackson signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent (UDFA), but he was the 14th pick in their exercise.

"I look at Tank Dell — out. Obviously, they've got Nico Collins, they've got Christian Kirk, they've got John Metchie, and they brought in the two rookies, who I love — Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel," McShay said. "But Jackson could prove himself to be too valuable in camp to cut. Or, maybe practice squad, whatever it turns out to be."

McShay pointed out that Jackson opted not to run a 40-yard dash, but his three-cone and shuttle times were among the best in the entire draft for wide receivers. He highlighted Jackson's production and toughness as two reasons why he thinks he'll succeed in the NFL.

Houston's young star receiver, Tank Dell, could miss the whole season as he recovers from a knee injury, and they were tasked with replacing Stefon Diggs this offseason. Nico Collins, free agent addition Christian Kirk, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III project as the team's top four options, and Jackson will have to compete against second-round pick Jayden Higgins and third-round pick Jaylin Noel.

Ultimately, it's a tough road for any UDFA to earn a roster spot, but Jackson has the pedigree and toughness to stick around. McShay is widely respected as one of the top NFL Draft analysts, so earning a mention is not something to ignore.

