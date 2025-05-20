Way-too-early preview: Gophers open as heavy favorites in Week 1 against Buffalo
We are officially 100 days away from Minnesota kicking off its 2025 season at Huntington Bank Stadium against Buffalo. DraftKings Sportsbook has released betting odds for the Week 1 games, and the Gophers are favored to win by 18.5 points.
Buffalo is coming off a 9-4 season with a Bahamas Bowl victory over Liberty. The Bulls are viewed as a contender in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), owning the fifth-best odds to win the conference at +800, according to DraftKings.
The Bulls are building some momentum in the MAC under second-year head coach Pete Lembo. They return 1,000-yard rusher Al-Jay Henderson, and they made a relatively big splash in the transfer portal by signing quarterback Ta'Quan Roberson from Kansas State. Roberson was originally a four-star high school recruit who began his career at Penn State.
Minnesota has faced a team from the MAC six times since P.J. Fleck has been the head coach. They lost to Bowling Green at home in 2021, and they've won the five other games by an average of 12.6 points. It hasn't exactly been smooth sailing.
The Gophers should be expected to roll in Week 1, but with a new starting quarterback and a new defensive coordinator, Buffalo is an opponent they cannot overlook. Minnesota will be heavily favored in its first two games, and it will likely be the same in Week 3 at Cal and Week 5 at home against Rutgers.
There's a strong chance the Gophers can start the season 4-0 before a trip to Ohio State on Oct. 4, but that will have to start in Week 1 against a pesky Buffalo team.
