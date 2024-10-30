2 Gophers hockey stars recognized after high-scoring weekend
Gophers men's hockey had no trouble with in-state rival St. Thomas, outscoring the Tommies 13-3 in their series last weekend. Defensemen Sam Rinzel and forward Brody Lamb were recognized by the Big Ten for impressive performances.
Rinzel earned the conference's First Star of the Week honor with two goals and three assists against the Tommies. Lamb was named the Second Star of the Week after scoring four goals.
Lamb had the first hat trick of his college career in the Gophers' 7-1 home opener on Friday night. Rinzel has four goals so far this season, which already doubles his total from last season. The duo joins Jimmy Clark and Connor Kurth as Minnesota players to earn Star of the Week honors this season.
The Gophers are currently ranked 4th in the country heading into their first Big Ten series of the season this weekend at home against Penn State.