Can Gophers hockey get back on track this weekend at Wisconsin?
For the third straight week, Gophers men's hockey will face a ranked team that many consider a rival. First, it was the border rival to the east, North Dakota; then it was intra-state rival Minnesota-Duluth and now it's their western border rival, Wisconsin. Can they bounce back against the Badgers?
Despite a slow 2-5-1 start to the season and most recently suffering a sweep at home to the Bulldogs, the Gophers are -130 betting favorites for Thursday night's game according to DraftKings Sportsbook, as of Tuesday evening.
How to watch
- Thursday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. CT: Big Ten Network
- Saturday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. CT: BTN+
Minnesota-Wisconsin is getting the national TV treatment with the Big Ten Network spot on Thursday night at 8 p.m. CT. They're opting to skip a Friday night Halloween game, and they will return to action on Saturday on BTN+ at 6 p.m. CT.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
What you need to know about Wisconsin
The Badgers are unbeaten to start the season, but their schedule has been far less challenging than Minnesota's. They opened with a sweep against Lindenwood on the road, a pair of overtime games against Minnesota State at home, and then another sweep at home against Alaska Fairbanks.
Mike Hastings is now in his third year as head coach at Wisconsin. They were voted to finish fourth in the preseason Big Ten poll.
Senior Canadian forwards Simon Tassy and Christian Fitzgerald followed Hastings from Mankato to Madison, and they're first and second on the team with seven and six points, respectively. Third-round Islanders draft pick Quinn Finley and sophomore Gavin Morrissey are both tied with Fitzgerald for six points through six games.
Prediction
The Gophers' schedule dramatically lightens up after this weekend with a pair of home series against Notre Dame and Long Island University (LIU). Getting at least one win on the road seems like it would be a huge win, as they look to pull themselves out of the 2-5-1 hole they're currently in.
Minnesota is too talented a team and Bob Motzko is too experienced a coach not to feel at least a little sense of urgency. I think the Gophers come up with a much-needed split at the Kohl Center.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.