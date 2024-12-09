Gophers' Abbey Murphy, Chloe Primerano pick up WCHA weekly awards
Two Gophers women's hockey players picked up weekly awards from the WCHA on Monday after a dominant two-game sweep of St. Thomas over the weekend. Abbey Murphy was named the WCHA Forward of the Week for the second time this season and Chloe Primerano was named the WCHA Defender of the Week, the first weekly honor of her career.
Murphy, a redshirt senior, continued her dominant start of the season in the sweep of the Tommies. She matched a career high for points in a series with eight (3 goals, 5 assists) over the two games. That included a five-point night in Friday's 5-0 victory. Murphy is Minnesota's leading scorer, and she's already up to 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists) this season.
Primerano, a freshman, scored four points (2 goals, 2 assists) over the two-game series against the Tommies to set a career high for a weekend. She also was a plus-4 across the two games. Primerano is the second-leading scorer among Minnesota defenders with 11 points (3 goals, 8 assists) this season, and she's the second Gophers freshman to earn a weekly honor from the conference, joining Hannah Clark, who was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week on Nov. 18.
Minnesota Duluth's Eve Gascon was named WCHA Goaltender of the Week, and Wisconsin's Maggie Scannell was named the WCHA Rookie of the Week.
The Gophers concluded the first half of their season with the weekend sweep of the Tommies. Minnesota remains the third-ranked team in the country, and the Gophers will have a bit of an extended break before they return to action on Jan. 1 when they take on Bemidji State at 5 p.m. in Lakeville, Minn.