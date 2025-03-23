Gophers hockey earns Fargo regional 2-seed, will face UMass in first round
Minnesota will take on UMass in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
The 2025 NCAA men's hockey tournament has been set. The Gophers will be heading to the Fargo, N.D. region as the No. 2 seed and they will face 3-seed UMass in the first round on Thursday night.
Full Bracket:
Manchester, N.H. Region
- 1. Boston College vs. 4. Bentley: Friday, March 28, 1 p.m. CT
- 2. Providence vs. 3. Denver: Friday, March 28, 4 p.m. CT
- Regional final: Sunday, March 30, 6 p.m. CT
Fargo, N.D. Region
- 1. Western Michigan vs. 4. Minnesota State-Mankato: Thursday, March 27, 5:30 p.m. CT
- 2. Minnesota vs. 3. UMass, Thursday, March 27, 8:30 p.m. CT
- Regional final: Saturday, March 29, 6:30 p.m. CT
Toledo, Ohio Region
- 1. Michigan State vs. 4 Cornell: Thursday, March 27, 4:30 p.m. CT
- 2. Boston University vs. 3. Ohio State: Thursday, March 27, 7:30 p.m. CT
- Regional final: Saturday, March 29, 3:30 p.m. CT
Allentown, Penn. Region
- 1. Maine vs. 4. Penn State: Friday, March 28, 1 p.m. CT
- 2. UConn vs. 3. Quinnipiac: Friday, March 28, 4 p.m. CT
- Regional final: Sunday, March 30, 3 p.m. CT
Frozen Four: St. Lous, Missouri
- Semifinal 1: Manchester N.H. winner vs. Fargo, N.D. winner: Thursday, April 10, 5 p.m. CT or 8:30 p.m. CT
- Seminfal 2: Toledo, Ohio winner vs. Allentown, Penn. winner: Thursday April 10, 5 p.m. CT or 8:30 p.m. CT
National Championship
- Saturday, April 12, 7 p.m. CT
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.
Published