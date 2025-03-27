Gophers building strong foundation for 2026 recruiting class: Who's next?
The 2026 high school football recruiting cycle is heating up, and the Gophers have built a strong foundation for their class. After adding a verbal commitment from the No. 1 player in Wisconsin Gavin Meier last night, Minnesota's class ranks 25th-best in the country according to 247Sports.
Four-star talent
According to the 247Sports Composite, Minnesota signed two four-star recruits to its 2025 class: linebacker Emmanuel Karmo and quarterback Jackson Kollock. It's only March, and the Gophers already have two four-star recruits verbally committed to their 2026 class: offensive tackle Andrew Trout and cornerback Justin Hopkins.
Currently ranked 276th in the country, Trout is more highly touted than any player in their 2025 class, and Hopkins is 13 spots lower than Karmo. In the modern college football world, top-end talent is usually what makes or breaks a high school recruiting class, and Minnesota already has two players committed to this year's class.
In-state recruiting
The Gophers' commitment from Trout and Forest Lake, defensive linemen Howie Johnson, gives them two of the top five players in the state. If they want to take their 2026 class to the next level, this might be an area they can do that. Do-it-all Jackson, Minn. star Roman Voss will be a top 200 prospect, and Dodge Center's Pierce Petersohn continues to climb up recruiting boards. If Minnesota is able to land one, if not both of the top two uncommitted players in the state, it would be a huge boost to their class.
Underrated three-star recruits
Minnesota is never going to be a program that signs a high school recruiting class flooded with four-star and five-star prospects. Some of Fleck's best developmental stories were three-star recruits, like Justin Walley, Maverick Baranowski or Kerry Brown. There are only 200-300 recruits in the country who can call themselves four-stars, but there are more than 1,000 that can be referred to as three-stars. That makes the top-end three-star players often overlooked by top programs.
Both Janesville, Wis. offensive tackle Gavin Meier and Downers Grove, Ill. quarterback Owen Lansu are ranked outside the top 600 recruits on the 247Sports Composite, but they're players that could contribute early in their college careers. Minnesota has built a strong 2026 nucleus before a busy spring and summer on the recruiting trail.
Who's next?
Minnesota just had a big week of visits and landed verbal commitments from Meier and wide receiver Rico Blassingame. They will have a handful of more visits throughout the spring before their annual 'Summer Splash' event in late May and early June. They currently have official visits scheduled with more than 20 uncommitted and committed recruits. This is usually when the Gophers get the bulk of their commitments, but they've built a strong foundation before building the bulk of their class.