Gophers schedule official visit with 2026 Wisconsin offensive lineman
Janesville, Wisconsin 2026 offensive lineman Gavin Meier announced on Wednesday that he has locked in an official visit for the Gophers for later this year at the 'Summer Splash' event on June 13-15.
Starring at Parker High School, Meier is one of the top offensive linemen from the state of Wisconsin. Listed at 6-foot-6, 295 pounds, he holds other top offers from Auburn, Wisconsin and Indiana. He also has official visits set up with the Badgers and the Hoosiers for later this spring.
Meier was on the University of Minnesota campus last fall for a gameday visit on Oct. 26 when they took on Maryland. He was officially offered by the Gophers on Jan. 31 and he holds 12 total offers from Division I programs. 247Sports ranks him as the sixth-best 2026 player in Wisconsin.
Meier joins Illinois defensive back Messiah Tilson as the second 2026 recruit to announce their official visit for the Gophers for June 13-15. There are now 14 total recruits who have announced their official visits for Minnesota's annual 'Summer Splash' event later this year.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (14):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almerian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter.