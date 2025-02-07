Highly touted in-state recruit Pierce Petersohn schedules Gophers official visit
Dodge Center, Minnesota three-sport athlete Pierce Petersohn became the latest 2026 recruit to schedule an official visit with the Gophers for their annual Summer Splash event later this spring.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 185 pounds, Petersohn played all over the field last season for Triton High School. At the quarterback position, he compiled 1,479 passing yards, 382 rushing yards and 26 total touchdowns. He reeled three interceptions on the defensive end as a safety. He currently projects as a safety or linebacker at the next level.
He is unranked as a recruit in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports and On3, but Rivals has him as the fourth-best player in the state of Minnesota. He holds other offers from Iowa State, North Dakota and South Dakota State.
Subscribe to our free YouTube channel for fresh Gophers content
He was visited and offered by new Gophers defensive coordinator Danny Collins and linebackers coach Mariano Sori-Marin on Jan. 26 according to a post on X. He will now take his official visit to Minnesota on May 30-June 1.
The Gophers' Summer Splash recruiting event has become one of their biggest recruiting weekends of the year. Petersohn joins a list of six other uncommitted players and three players committed to Minnesota, who will be taking their official visit at the end of May.
Growing list of 'Summer Splash' Official Visits (10):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almerian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- ATH Pierce Petersohn