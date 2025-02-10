Minnesota schedules official visit with 2026 three-star Las Vegas safety
On Saturday night, Las Vegas, Nev. 2026 safety Gavin Day announced that he has set up an official visit with the Gophers for later this year during their "Summer Splash" event from May 30 to June 1.
Listed at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, Day has prototypical size for a power conference safety. He dominated as a junior at Faith Lutheran High School, compiling 110 total tackles, 17.0 TFLs, two interceptions and one sack in only 12 games according to MaxPreps.
He picked up his first Division I offer from Utah Tech in late September, but he was on the University of Minnesota campus in October for the Gophers' upset win over USC. He's also being pursued by Arizona, Arizona State and UNLV, but it seems to be a two-man race between Minnesota and Purdue.
He is not yet ranked on 247Sports or On3, but Rivals views Day as the No. 5 player in the state of Nevada and a three-star prospect. There is heavy interest between Minnesota and a lot of safeties in the class of 2026, but Day would be an intriguing developmental player in the Gophers system.
He joins a growing list of 10 other recruits who will be taking their official visit from May 30 to June 1 during Minnesota's first of at least two annual "Summer Splash" events later this year.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (12):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almerian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- ATH Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)