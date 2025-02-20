Minnesota schedules official visit with dynamic 2026 two-way star from Ohio
Columbus, Ohio DB/WR Jamarcus 'Juice' Jones became the latest 2026 recruit to lock in an official visit with the Gophers on Wednesday. He will be joining a long list of prospects who will visit the program during the annual 'Summer Splash' event later this year.
Standing at 6-foot, 165 pounds, Jones is an intriguing two-way player. As a junior at Harvest Preparatory School, he had 38 receptions for 1,094 yards and nine touchdowns on a remarkable 28.8 yards per reception. He added seven interceptions on the other side of the ball as a defensive back.
He picked up his first FBS offers from Toledo in January, he has since added 11 more, highlighted by Kentucky, West Virginia and USF among others. He is currently unranked on the 247Sports Composite.
Minnesota has 12 recruits scheduled to take their official visits on the weekend of May 30 to June 1, but Jones becomes the third 2026 recruit to schedule their visit two weekends later on June 13-15. Their 'Summer Splash' event has become their biggest high school recruiting stretch of the year and this cycle will be no different.
Updated list of 'Summer Splash' official visits (15):
- OL Aaron Thomas
- WR Rico Blassingame
- S Jayden McGregory
- DL Freddie Wilson
- DL Kamron Wilson
- OT Andrew Trout (committed)
- CB Almerian Thomas
- QB Owen Lansu (committed)
- DL Howie Johnson (committed)
- LB Pierce Petersohn
- S Gavin Day
- LB Duyon Forkpa Jr.
- OT Gavin Meier (June 13-15)
- ATH Messiah Tilson (June 13-15)
- S Jamarcus Jones (June 13-15)
