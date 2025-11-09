No. 1 JUCO wide receiver commits to Gophers football

BREAKING: The No. 1 JUCO (Hutchinson C.C.) WR Derrick Salley Jr. (@DerrickSalleyj1) has verbally committed to Minnesota.



Listed at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, he has 33 catches for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns this season. Held top offers from Illinois, K-State and Ok St, among others.… pic.twitter.com/lNknj0cQK9