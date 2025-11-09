No. 1 JUCO wide receiver commits to Gophers football
The No. 1 junior college (JUCO) wide receiver in the country, Derrick Salley Jr., verbally committed to Minnesota on Sunday, following an official visit last week.
"#AGTG #SkiUMah #rowtheboat IM 100% COMMITTED TO THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA," he posted on X on Sunday.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Salley joins teammates MJ Henry and KJ Henson as the third player from Hutchinson Community College this weekend. All three players took an official visit to Minnesota last week, and the Gophers staff was able to get the job done and land commitments from all three.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, Salley is the No. 2-ranked JUCO recruit in the entire country, and the No. 1 wide receiver according to the latest 247Sports Composite. He chose Minnesota over notable top offers from Illinois, Kansas State and Oklahoma State, among others.
Salley is a tantalizing prospect. He played high school football at Ashley Ridge in Summerville, South Carolina, before opting to go the JUCO route and play for powerhouse Hutchinson C.C. in Kansas. Hutchinson won the JUCO national championship last season, and Salley finished with 19 catches for 317 yards and five touchdowns. He has leveled up this season with 33 catches for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Diego Pavia's ongoing lawsuit with the NCAA has resulted in years spent at the JUCO level not counting towards your NCAA eligibility this season. Salley would have a minimum of two years of eligibility at the NCAA level, and up to four years, depending on future rulings.
Salley is the level of talent that could step in and immediately contribute to the Gophers as soon as next season. Minnesota's leading receiver, Le'Meke Brockington, is out of eligibility after this season, so that is 37 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns they will have to replace at the position. Veteran Logan Loya is also out of eligibility after the season.