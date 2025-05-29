Summer Splash tracker: Every Gophers commitment during first official visit weekend
The Gophers will kick off one of their biggest recruiting stretches of the year with the first of two Summer Splash periods this weekend. They're set to host 18 uncommitted 2026 recruits and eight players who've already verbally committed to Minnesota on official visits this weekend. There's bound to be a handful of more commitments, so let's track it all.
New verbal commitments:
coming soon...
Uncommitted recruits (18 players)
It's unlikely we see Voss, Petersohn or McGregory commit this weekend, as they have other visits scheduled or they've announced plans to commit on a different day. That leaves 15 other potential players who could verbally commit to Minnesota this weekend.
- Roman Voss, TE/DB (Jackson, MN)
- Pierce Petersohn, TE/LB (Dodge Center, MN)
- Jayden McGregory, S (Des Moines, IA)
- Angel Luciano, LB (Harrisburg, PA)
- SirPaul Cheeks, RB (Richmond, VA)
- Damon Ferguson, RB (Baltimore, MD)
- Mataalii Benjamin, OT (Lehi, UT)
- Delvecchio "Deuce" Alston II, RB (Trussville, AL)
- Daniel McMorris, OT (Norman, OK)
- Anthony Charles, DE (McDonald, PA)
- Darion Jones, CB (Omaha, NE)
- Preston Fryzel, TE (Toledo, OH)
- Aaden Aytch, DE (Lafayette, IN)
- Tristen Hill, S (Suwanee, GA)
- Freddie Wilson, DL (Port Orange, FL)
- Malachi Joyner, OT (Gilbert, AZ)
- Chance Payne, CB (Jefferson, GA)
- Sarrel Howard, OLB (Inglewood, CA)
Committed 2026 recruits (8 players)
There are eight players who've already verbally committed to Minnesota, expected to be on campus this weekend for their official visit. Now more than ever, recruiting truly never stops, so it's still an important weekend for all eight players as Minnesota looks to sign them to the program this winter.
- Hayden Moore, WR (Newberry, FL)
- Kai Meza, WR (Draper, UT)
- Justin Hopkins, CB (Nashville, TN)
- Howie Johnson, DL (Forest Lake, MN)
- Owen Lansu, QB (Downers Grove, IL)
- Andrew Trout, OL (Rocori, MN)
- Hudson Dunn, LB (Peoria, AZ)
- Rico Blassingame, WR (Tolleson, AZ)
Other notes:
McGregory is one of Minnesota's biggest targets in the class, but he announced on Wednesday that he will not be committing until July 7.