Balanced Attack Fuels Mississippi State’s Response Against Florida

If Friday was a reminder of how thin the margins can be in this league, Saturday was Mississippi State’s answer.

One night after getting shut out, the Bulldogs came back with one of their most complete offensive performances of the year, piling up 14 hits and beating No. 5 Florida 9-5 to even the series.

It wasn’t one of those games where the lineup leaned on a single hot bat. Mississippi State had five players with multiple hits and eight starters reached safely.

"I love the response. I love that it was different people in the lineup," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "We saw a lot of the seniors stepping up and just wanting to answer back, and I think that's just kind of the mindset we have to come out with and throw some punches every game. Our pitchers are doing a phenomenal job, but we know with that offense over there, they're going to give up some runs. We need to be ready to fight for our pitchers. I love the energy, the response, the willingness to swing within a plan and pick up runners when we had them out there. Just overall a really good team win."

Paige Ernstes drove in five runs by herself, the most by any Bulldog this season, and her two doubles came in moments when the game needed a push.

"I think it was just trusting the plan and going up there and doing it for our pitchers, doing it for our teammates,” Ernstes said. “You know, we're all in this together. We're all fighting. We all want to win, so just going up and putting it in play."

Nadia Barbary and Morgan Bernardini both left the yard. Tatum Silva chipped in three hits. It was steady, confident offense from top to bottom.

The Bulldogs built a 2-0 lead through four innings, then broke things open with a four-run fifth.

Florida answered with four of its own, but Mississippi State didn’t flinch. Ernstes cleared the bases again in the sixth, stretching the lead back out and taking the air out of Florida’s rally.

Alyssa Faircloth handled the first five innings and struck out nine to earn her 10th win. Peja Goold, who carried the load Friday, closed it out with two solid innings.

For a team that’s now 14-0 when seeing an opponent for the second time, this fit the pattern.

Mississippi State adjusts well. It responds well. And on Saturday, it showed it can punch back after a frustrating night.

Now the series comes down to Sunday at noon on SEC Network+, with the Bulldogs playing for a top-five road series win that would carry real weight.