Mississippi State Softball Held Scoreless as South Carolina Steals Series Opener

Mississippi State has played enough tight games this season to know the margins in SEC play are thin. Saturday was another reminder. The Bulldogs dropped the series opener to South Carolina 2-0 at Nusz Park, and it felt like one of those afternoons where the door cracked open a few times but never swung all the way through.

Mississippi State had chances early. Two runners reached in the first, another pair in the third, and both times the inning fizzled before anything meaningful could develop.

By the end of the day the Bulldogs had stranded seven runners and managed only two hits with runners on base. That’s the kind of math that usually catches up to you in this league.

"I think every weekend in this conference you have to be ready," Mississippi State coach Samantha Ricketts said. "Everybody's got deep staffs and just quality teams up and down the league. I think [South Carolina] did a good job coming out and attacking. We didn't really do a great job of responding.”

For five innings, though, the game sat in that familiar scoreless place where one swing or one mistake can tilt everything.

Alyssa Faircloth did her best to keep it there. She went the distance again, striking out nine and walking none. Her best moment might have been the diving catch she made on a bunt attempt in the sixth, a play that briefly looked like it might spark a momentum shift.

"It was not my sharpest day, but it also was not my worst day,” Faircloth said after the game. “I feel like I tried to battle and work with what I had. I feel like I tried keeping my team in there as long as I could, but we are going to get there with the bats. I feel like if our pitching staff can continue to keep the runs low, we will have a really good shot.”

Instead, South Carolina kept the inning alive and finally broke through with a two-out single that brought home both runs.

Faircloth deserved better, but that’s been the story more than once this season. She gave Mississippi State every chance to settle in offensively, and the Bulldogs just never found the hit that could loosen things up.

“Alyssa [Faircloth] did what she was supposed to do. She kept us in the game,” Ricketts said. “She fought, and she just continued to give us a chance. I hate we wasted an outing and just didn't show much fight offensively for her. Credit to South Carolina coming in and doing what they needed to do, finding a way to scrap some runs across and throwing the way they were today."

Morgan Bernardini was the one steady presence at the plate, collecting two singles for her fifth multi-hit game of the year.

Nadia Barbary extended her hitting streak to three games, and Morgan Stiles reached twice to push her on-base streak to eight. The top of the order put runners out there. The timely swing never followed.

Even with the loss, nothing about Saturday felt like a team outmatched. It felt more like a team that kept nudging the door but never quite pushed it open.

That’s fixable, and it’s the kind of thing that can flip quickly with one good inning.

The series continues Sunday night on SEC Network, and Mississippi State has a chance to even things up under the lights. If the Bulldogs can turn a few of those early opportunities into actual pressure, the whole tone of the weekend could shift in a hurry.