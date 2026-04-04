One Mistake, One Swing, One Brutal Loss for Mississippi State

Some losses just sit heavier than others, and dropping a game where you give up one hit is about as tough as it gets.

Mississippi State couldn’t have asked for much more from Peja Goold on Friday night. She held one of the best offenses in the country to a single swing.

Problem is that one swing was the difference.

For six innings, Goold had Florida guessing. She cruised through the lineup, kept the ball off barrels and looked completely in control.

One of the nation’s top-five offenses hadn’t been held to one hit since last June, and she made it look routine.

Then came the two-out walk in the sixth, followed by a pitch that caught too much of the zone. One swing, two runs, ballgame.

"Peja threw another great game," head coach Samantha Ricketts said. "She was attacking, mixing speeds. She just made one mistake, and they capitalized on it. But, you know, another good outing for her, and we've got to find a way to have her back and score some runs."

It’s a tough way to lose because there’s nothing else to point to on the pitching side. Three strikeouts and only one mistake all night. That should be enough to win more often than not.

But the offense never found its moment. Anna Carder had two hits. Kiarra Sells opened the game with a double and continued her steady on-base stretch.

"Anna's looked good the last few outings, and we trust her, knowing that she's not going to get too big in the moment and find a way to swing within the game plan,” Ricketts said. “I thought she did a good job of that today.”

Mississippi State even loaded the bases in the first with one out, but Florida turned a double play and slammed the door before the Bulldogs could build any momentum.

After that, chances were limited. A single here, a baserunner there, but nothing that turned into pressure.

When you hold Florida to one hit, you expect to be in the middle of a win, not walking off the field wondering how it slipped away.

That’s the sting of this one. Goold gave Mississippi State everything it needed. The bats just didn’t match it.

There’s still another shot at it, though.

Saturday’s first pitch moved to noon after Friday’s long lightning delay, and the Bulldogs get one more chance to even the series.

After a night like this, they deserve a bounce-back.