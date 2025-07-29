Cowbell Corner

Bulldog Roundup: Former golfer headed to Women's British Open

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Mississippi State Athletics.

Taylor Hodges

Julia Lopez Ramirez smiles after teeing off the 1st hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament.
Julia Lopez Ramirez smiles after teeing off the 1st hole during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Former Mississippi State golfer Julia Lopez Ramirez has earned a spot in the Women’s British Open next week after finishing third at the Women’s Scottish Open.

Ramirez shot rounds of 70, 71, 68 and 65 to build a 14-under par and finish in a tie with Sei Young Kim. Lottie Woad won the tournament with a 21-under par score, followed by Hyo Joo Kim with an 18-under par score.

Ramirez left Mississippi State as one of its most decorated golfers. She was the 2024 SEC Golfer of the Year, 2024 SEC Individual Champion, named an All-American by multiple outlets and was ranked No. 1 in the world amateur golf rankings at one point. And that not even half the list of her accomplishments.

The 2025 Women’s British Open will begin later this week at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

Yesterday’s Results

No games played.

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

No games scheduled.

Did You Notice?

  • Baseball America ranked the top 50 high school recruits that are choosing to play college baseball instead of professional. Left-handed fireballer Jack Bauer was the highest-ranked player on the list.

Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener

32 days

Daily Dose Of Maroon and White

I always wanted to coach against the guy who jumped up and down on the sideline and got up on the table at halftime and hollered. Put it like this: When you line up and a guy knocks the slobber out of you, you're not thinking about what the coach on the sidelines is telling you.

Jackie Sherrill

We’ll Leave You With This

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/All Things State