Bulldog Roundup: Former golfer headed to Women's British Open
Former Mississippi State golfer Julia Lopez Ramirez has earned a spot in the Women’s British Open next week after finishing third at the Women’s Scottish Open.
Ramirez shot rounds of 70, 71, 68 and 65 to build a 14-under par and finish in a tie with Sei Young Kim. Lottie Woad won the tournament with a 21-under par score, followed by Hyo Joo Kim with an 18-under par score.
Ramirez left Mississippi State as one of its most decorated golfers. She was the 2024 SEC Golfer of the Year, 2024 SEC Individual Champion, named an All-American by multiple outlets and was ranked No. 1 in the world amateur golf rankings at one point. And that not even half the list of her accomplishments.
The 2025 Women’s British Open will begin later this week at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.
