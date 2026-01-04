Transfer portal update: More Bulldogs announce decisions to leave
College football's version of free agency continues to churn.
With its season now officially over, three more Mississippi State players have entered the transfer portal. Also, one Bulldog announced he would be returning to Starkville.
Defensive tackle DJ Reed will be back with the Bulldogs next season. Reed had a productive season in 2025, recording 21 tackles and two sacks (tied for second-most on the team).
The three players entering the transfer portal are defensive tackle Kai McClendon, cornerback Elijah Cannon and safety Cyrus Reyes.
McClendon didn't play this season as he recovered from offseason surgery to repair knee ligaments and both Cannon and Reyes were primarily special teams players. Reyes was the most productive of the group, playing in 25 games in two seasons and recorded 12 tackles.
Cannon had one of the biggest plays of the 2024 season for Mississippi State with his first career interception that he returned for a touchdown.
The list of Bulldogs entering the transfer portal is now at 29. Lots of official visits are scheduled with potential prospects. Just as important, Mississippi State is still waiting to see what some other key players decide to do. That list includes players like Kelley Jones, who has to decide between returning to Starkville or entering the NFL Draft, Isaac Smith, Zakari Tillman and Anthony Evans.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Incoming Bulldogs
- None
Official Visits Scheduled
- CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)
- DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)
- OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)
- DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)
- DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)
- S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)
- TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)
- OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)
- CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)
- OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)
- DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)
- EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside
- WR Cam Thompson
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon
- S Cyrus Reyes
