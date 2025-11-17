Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State drops finale, but gets rematch against Vanderbilt
Mississippi State volleyball battle a hard fought match in its regular season finale against Vanderbilt on Sunday.
But it was the Commodores who left Starkville with a five-set win. However, a rematch is already scheduled.
The Bulldogs earned the No. 10 seed in the 2025 Allstate SEC Volleyball Tournament and will face No. 15-seed Vanderbilt in the first round at 4 p.m. Friday. All tournament matches will air on SEC Network.
In Sunday’s match, Lindsey Mangelson earned her 10th double-double of the season. She totaled 16 kills and 14 digs over five sets played.
Mississippi State had 66 kills, with three Bulldogs tallying double-digits. Berni Aguilar led the team with a career high of 23 kills. Aguilar also led in points scored at 24.5 for another career high.
Cayley Hanson earned 54 assists throughout the match. McKenna Yates also picked up four assists.
Yates and Mangelson led the Bulldogs in digs, totaling 14 each. Hanson trailed closely behind with nine over five sets played.
The Bulldogs earned 12 total team blocks in the match, led by Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss at four. Six solo blocks were earned in the game, with Noella Obi collecting two.
Mangelson extended her No. 4 spot on the program's freshman record list for kills once again, totaling 379 over the season. She moves to the No. 5 spot on the freshman record list for attack attempts at 999 over 86 sets played this season.
