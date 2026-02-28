Everything to Know About Mississippi State Men's Basketball vs. Missouri
Mississippi State’s quest of advancing to a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament is on its last legs.
With a record two games below .500 and twice as many SEC losses as wins, the Bulldogs will need a deep run in the SEC Tournament that ends with a championship to make the big dance.
That run would require the Bulldogs to win five games in five days. Based on the current SEC standings, the Bulldogs would be the No. 12 seed and would face No. 13-seed Oklahoma in a first round matchup on March 11.
It would be a grueling week for Mississippi State, but one that would be rewarded with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
Mississippi State could still move into a spot where it gets a first-round bye, but that would require three wins to end the regular season and some help from others.
That’ll be hard to do with a road trip to No. 7 Florida in between a pair of home games, starting with Missouri on Saturday.
Here’s everything to know about Saturday afternoon’s game between Mississippi State and Missouri.
The Opponent: Missouri
The Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) have won five of their last seven outings since an 84-79 victory over State to wrap up January. T.O. Barrett (8.8 PPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG) has ripped off double figures in seven of his last nine outings since entering Missouri's starting five back on Jan. 24.
Mark Mitchell (17.4 PPG, 5.4 RGP, 3.8 APG), Jayden Stone (14.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.0 APG) and Trent Pierce (10.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG) have averaged double figures for the Tigers. Mitchell has ripped off 7 performances of 20+ points during SEC action, most recently a 23-point effort in Missouri's win over No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday.
How to Watch: Missouri at Mississippi State
- Who: Missouri Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-15, 5-10 SEC)
- When: Noon, Saturday
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SEC Network
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: Mississippi State leads the all-time series 14-9
- Last Meeting: Missouri 84, Mississippi State 79 (January 31, 2026)
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost No. 25 Alabama, 100-75
- Last time out, Tigers: def. No. 22 Tennessee, 73-69
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.6 ppg
- Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.6 rpg
- Assists: Josh Hubbard, 101 (3.6 avg.)
- Steals: Josh Hubbard/Shawn Jones Jr, 36 (1.3 avg.)
- Blocks: Jamrion Davis-Fleming, 39 (1.4 avg.)
Missouri Top Performers
- Points: Mark Mitchell, 17.4 ppg
- Rebounds: Mark Mitchell, 5.4 rpg
- Assists: Mark Mitchell, 105 (3.8 avg.)
- Steals: Anthony Robinson II, 45 (1.6 avg.)
- Blocks: Shawn Phillips Jr., 37 (1.4 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
Missouri
Out
- #6 Annor Boateng
- #14 Jevon Porter
Mississippi State
Probable
- #23 King Grace
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
Missouri: -1.5 (-112)
Mississippi State: +1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
Missouri: -128
Mississippi State: +106
Total
Over: 155.5 (-110)
Under: 155.5 (-110)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.