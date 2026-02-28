Everything to Know About Mississippi State Men's Basketball vs. Missouri

Mississippi State’s quest of advancing to a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament is on its last legs.

With a record two games below .500 and twice as many SEC losses as wins, the Bulldogs will need a deep run in the SEC Tournament that ends with a championship to make the big dance.

That run would require the Bulldogs to win five games in five days. Based on the current SEC standings, the Bulldogs would be the No. 12 seed and would face No. 13-seed Oklahoma in a first round matchup on March 11.

It would be a grueling week for Mississippi State, but one that would be rewarded with a trip to the NCAA Tournament.

Mississippi State could still move into a spot where it gets a first-round bye, but that would require three wins to end the regular season and some help from others.

That’ll be hard to do with a road trip to No. 7 Florida in between a pair of home games, starting with Missouri on Saturday.

Here’s everything to know about Saturday afternoon’s game between Mississippi State and Missouri.

The Opponent: Missouri

The Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) have won five of their last seven outings since an 84-79 victory over State to wrap up January. T.O. Barrett (8.8 PPG, 2.8 APG, 1.1 SPG) has ripped off double figures in seven of his last nine outings since entering Missouri's starting five back on Jan. 24.

Mark Mitchell (17.4 PPG, 5.4 RGP, 3.8 APG), Jayden Stone (14.1 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 2.0 APG) and Trent Pierce (10.7 PPG, 3.9 RPG) have averaged double figures for the Tigers. Mitchell has ripped off 7 performances of 20+ points during SEC action, most recently a 23-point effort in Missouri's win over No. 22 Tennessee on Tuesday.

How to Watch: Missouri at Mississippi State

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Josh Hubbard, 21.6 ppg

Rebounds: Achor Achor, 6.6 rpg

Assists: Josh Hubbard, 101 (3.6 avg.)

Steals: Josh Hubbard/Shawn Jones Jr, 36 (1.3 avg.)

Blocks: Jamrion Davis-Fleming, 39 (1.4 avg.)

Missouri Top Performers

Points: Mark Mitchell, 17.4 ppg

Rebounds: Mark Mitchell, 5.4 rpg

Assists: Mark Mitchell, 105 (3.8 avg.)

Steals: Anthony Robinson II, 45 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Shawn Phillips Jr., 37 (1.4 avg.)

Missouri

Out

#6 Annor Boateng

#14 Jevon Porter

Mississippi State

Probable

#23 King Grace

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread Missouri: -1.5 (-112)

Mississippi State: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline Missouri: -128

Mississippi State: +106

Total Over: 155.5 (-110)

Under: 155.5 (-110)

