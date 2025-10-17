Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State drops third-straight match
Mississippi State soccer saw its 19-match regular-season home unbeaten streak come to an end Thursday night, falling 5-1 to No. 21 Vanderbilt at the MSU Soccer Field.
The Commodores (11-3-1, 5-2-1 SEC) wasted no time setting the tone, scoring just four minutes into the match. Vanderbilt netted four first-half goals from four different players, adding strikes in the 14th, 36th, and 38th minutes to take firm control before halftime. The visitors fired 10 shots in the opening frame, seven of which were on target.
"Vanderbilt is really good, and that is a team that has a lot of the same players that went last year and beat Florida State [in the NCAA Tournament]," head coach said. "They returned a ton of players, and we thought going in they were playing the best football in the conference and really almost in the country. Credit to them. They were fantastic tonight."
Mississippi State (9-4-1, 4-3-1 SEC) broke through early in the second half. In the 50th minute, Kyra Taylor converted after a sharp give-and-go sequence with Kennedy Husbands, slotting a shot inside the near post to put the Bulldogs on the board.
"In the second half, we changed shape and had some good moments, which is good for us as a young team to play against a team of that caliber," Zimmerman added. "However, if we do not do the little things, at times, we are going to get punished, but it was really good for us and our process as a team."
Vanderbilt capped the scoring with a long-range free kick from 30 yards out in the second half. Despite the deficit, Mississippi State outshot the Commodores after the break and forced three saves from the Vanderbilt goalkeeper.
The Bulldogs will look to bounce back Sunday when they travel to face Alabama at 6 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Soccer: No. 21 Vanderbilt 5, Mississippi State 1
Today’s Schedule
Cross Country: Mississippi State at Pre-National Invite, Columbia, Mo.
Volleyball: Mississippi State at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SECN+
Women’s Tennis: ITA Southern Reginal Championships, Auburn, Ala.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State cross country will compete in the final regular season race at the Pre-National Invite on Friday morning. Initially scheduled for this upcoming Saturday, the race was moved a day earlier due to the impending weather. The invitational and open sections have been combined into one race, set to begin at 10 a.m.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
Everybody says marriage is 'til death do you part - and I've been married 29 years - but a book is really 'til death do you part. Once you write it, it's out there.- Mike Leach