Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State earns third-straight SEC weekly award
For a third-straight week, a Mississippi State soccer player has received a weekly SEC honor.
Kennedy Husbands was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after scoring one of the beautiful goals of the season in a 3-0 win at Missouri.
The goal was a perfect volley from 30 yards away that arched high and curved right into the top right corner of the goal. That gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead.
Husbands was also part of a defensive that allowed just shots on goal in the Bulldogs’ fifth shutout of the season.
The award marks the third week in a row that a Bulldog has earned a weekly honor from the conference office. Laila Murillo was the SEC Freshman of the Week last week after scoring two goals at Texas, and Ally Perry was the Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 15.
The Bulldogs return home on Thursday night to host Ole Miss in the annual Magnolia Cup rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SECN+
Yesterday’s Results
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Today’s Schedule
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Blessings Collegiate Invitational, Fayetteville, Ark.
Did You Notice?
Mississippi State women’s golfer Avery Weed tied a Blessing Collegiate Invitational record with a 7-under opening round Monday. Weed was one of three golfers to finish under par on the first 18 holes and began Tuesday with a five-stroke lead.
Blessings Collegiate Invitational
Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards
RD1 Results (Men):
1 Arkansas 293 / +5
T2 Louisville 299 / +11
T2 Brigham Young 299 / +11
4 Kansas State 301 / +13
5 Kent State 302 / +14
T6 Washington State 303 / +15
T6 UNC Greensboro 303 / +15
8 Missouri 306 / +18
9 Mississippi State 311 / +23
10 Maryland 319 / +31
RD1 Results (Women):
1 Arkansas 290 / +2
2 Mississippi State 297 / +9
3 Louisville 303 / +15
4 Brigham Young 305 / +17
5 Kent State 306 / +18
6 Kansas State 308 / +20
7 Missouri 311 / +23
8 Washington State 312 / +24
9 Maryland 316 / +28
10 UNC Greensboro 318 / +30
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
“Therapeutic milieu, which is more than worrying about the patient, the medicines, and the surgeries; it’s about creating the environment around the patient to be able to maximize their health.”- Mike Leach