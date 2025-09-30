Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State earns third-straight SEC weekly award

Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Midfielder/Defender Kennedy Husbands (#19) during the match between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at the MSU Soccer Field in Starkville, MS.
For a third-straight week, a Mississippi State soccer player has received a weekly SEC honor.

Kennedy Husbands was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after scoring one of the beautiful goals of the season in a 3-0 win at Missouri.

The goal was a perfect volley from 30 yards away that arched high and curved right into the top right corner of the goal. That gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead.

Husbands was also part of a defensive that allowed just shots on goal in the Bulldogs’ fifth shutout of the season.

The award marks the third week in a row that a Bulldog has earned a weekly honor from the conference office. Laila Murillo was the SEC Freshman of the Week last week after scoring two goals at Texas, and Ally Perry was the Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 15.

The Bulldogs return home on Thursday night to host Ole Miss in the annual Magnolia Cup rivalry. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. on SECN+

Mississippi State women’s golfer Avery Weed tied a Blessing Collegiate Invitational record with a 7-under opening round Monday. Weed was one of three golfers to finish under par on the first 18 holes and began Tuesday with a five-stroke lead.

Blessings Collegiate Invitational

Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark.
Par 72 – 7,969 yards

RD1 Results (Men):

1  Arkansas    293 / +5
T2  Louisville   299 / +11
T2 Brigham Young  299 / +11
4  Kansas State   301 / +13
5  Kent State  302 / +14
T6 Washington State  303 / +15
T6 UNC Greensboro  303 / +15
8  Missouri  306 / +18
9  Mississippi State  311 / +23
10 Maryland  319 / +31

RD1 Results (Women):

1 Arkansas    290 / +2
2 Mississippi State  297 / +9
3 Louisville 303 / +15
4  Brigham Young   305 / +17
5  Kent State  306 / +18
6 Kansas State  308 / +20
7 Missouri  311 / +23
8 Washington State  312 / +24
9 Maryland  316 / +28
10 UNC Greensboro  318 / +30

Daily Dose Of Mike Leach

“Therapeutic milieu, which is more than worrying about the patient, the medicines, and the surgeries; it’s about creating the environment around the patient to be able to maximize their health.”

Mike Leach

