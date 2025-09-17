Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State ends non-conference schedule undefeated
There’s only been one other start to a season in 50 years of Mississippi State volleyball than this one.
In 2000, the Bulldogs won their first 11 games. This season, the Bulldogs have started 10-0 and have only lost four of the 34 sets they’ve played.
Mississippi State improved to 10-0 on Tuesday in a 3-1 (25-16, 29-27, 25-21, 25-22) victory against South Alabama.
Lindsey Mangelson picked up her fourth consecutive double-double, tallying 21 kills and 13 digs. Bernardita Aguilar earned her first career double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs.
The Bulldogs totaled 63 kills, which is a season high for the squad. Mangelson led the squad with 21, followed closely by Mele Corral-Blagojevich, who scored a career high of 15 kills.
Noella Obi led the squad in total blocks, earning marks for a new career best. The team totaled 61 digs, led by McKenna Yates, who earned 17.
Cayley Hanson picked up a career high of 51 assists this match. She also tallied three kills, three blocks and a service ace.
Through its non-conference schedule, Mangelson has built a lead in the SEC in points with 168.5 (5.81 points per set), so far.
Mississippi State will begin SEC play next Friday, September 24, with a road trip to Florida. That match will air on SECN+ beginning at 7 p.m.
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, South Alabama 1
Today’s Schedule
No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State cross country runner Nelly Jemeli was named SEC Freshman Runner of the Week after her performance at the Southern Showcase. Jemeli led the Bulldogs to a second-place team finish in Huntsville. Her time of 16:36.03 is a new personal best and program record in the women's 5k. She finished fourth overall in the order of runners. Her new program record surpasses the time run by Naomi Jepleting at the season opener. Both times are now the two fastest in program history for the women's 5k.
