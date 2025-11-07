Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State falls in SEC semifinals
Mississippi State’s soccer team had advanced to the semifinals of the SEC Tournament the last three seasons.
And the Bulldogs’ run at the tournament ended in the semifinals for a third-straight time on Thursday.
Mississippi State ran into a red-hot LSU team that won its 10-straight match in a 3-1 win against the short-handed Bulldogs.
LSU took a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute and Mississippi State’s Rebeka Vega-Peleka was given a red card 10 minutes later. The Tigers scored on the ensuing penalty kick and never looked back.
The Tigers made it 3-0 in the 32nd minute of the match and the Bulldogs cut into the lead with their lone goal in the 43rd minute by Tatum Borman, who headed an Ally Perry service into the back of the net.
"I'm really proud of the character this group showed tonight," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "To go down a player against a team unbeaten in its last nine games and to have more possession and create some really good chances says so much about their mentality. They continued to compete to the very end as Just Us."
The Bulldogs will now await their NCAA Tournament seeding. The NCAA Selection Show will air Monday, Nov. 10 at 3 p.m. on NCAA.com. The top 32 seeds will host first round matchups on their campuses.
Yesterday’s Results
- Soccer: LSU 3, Mississippi State 1
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF M25 East Lansing
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Conference Masters
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
- Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
Today’s Schedule
- Women's Basketball: Georgia State at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SECN+
- Volleyball: Mississippi State at Arkansas, 7 p.m., SECN+
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITF M25 East Lansing
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Conference Masters
- Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
- Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Sectional Championships
Did You Notice?
- Bruce and Julie Martin have long been generous, ardent supporters of Mississippi State and continued that legacy with a $1 million gift towards the construction of Mississippi State football's recently-announced Billy W. Howard Sr. Indoor Practice Facility and renovations to the Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex.
- Mississippi State senior track and field athlete Tafada Wright has been named a finalist for the prestigious international Rhodes Scholarship. The scholarship provides full financial support for students pursuing postgraduate education at the University of Oxford.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
Well, outside of Lubbock, expectations aren’t very high. But it’s okay, we play in Lubbock a lot this season.- Mike Leach