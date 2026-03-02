Mississippi State Enters SEC Tournament Needing Win to Boost NCAA Chances

Mississippi State heads into the SEC Tournament in a spot that isn’t disastrous but definitely isn’t comfortable, either.

Sunday’s 72-63 loss to LSU wrapped up the regular season at 18-12 overall and 5-11 in the SEC, and while there’s no shame in hanging around with a top‑10 team on Senior Day, the bigger picture is hard to ignore.

Mississippi State could really use a win or two this week at the 2026 SEC Women's Basketball Tournament to feel better about its NCAA Tournament chances.

The Bulldogs were sitting at 5-7 in league play not too long ago, very much in the mix and trending the right direction. Then came the four‑game skid against Florida, Texas A&M, Missouri, and LSU. Suddenly the margin for error shrank fast.

Losing to LSU is one thing. Dropping games to Florida and Texas A&M, who are both fighting uphill for postseason hopes, and then falling to Missouri at home is a stretch Mississippi State will have to answer for in Greenville.

Now the Bulldogs head to the SEC Tournament as the No. 13 seed, paired with No. 12 seed Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Gators finished with the same conference record but earned the tiebreaker thanks to their win in Starkville a couple of weeks ago. That loss is part of why Mississippi State is where it is now.

Florida isn’t an impossible draw, but it’s not a freebie either. The Gators have been playing better lately, and they’ve already beaten Mississippi State once. If the Bulldogs want to steady the season, this is the game to do it.

Win, and you at least give yourself a chance to breathe. Lose, and Selection Sunday becomes a lot more stressful than anyone in Starkville hoped it would be back in January.

If Mississippi State does get past Florida, Oklahoma waits on Thursday. And yes, that’s the same Oklahoma that beat the Bulldogs 95-47 earlier this season.

It’s not the most inviting second‑round matchup, but that’s the reality of falling to the bottom half of the bracket.

Still, the focus can’t be on Oklahoma yet. Mississippi State needs one win before it can think about anything else.

One win to stop the slide.

One win to remind the committee that the full résumé still matters.

One win to feel like the season is moving forward instead of drifting.

The Bulldogs don’t need a miracle run, at least not yet. But they do need something. And Wednesday afternoon is where they’ll have to find it.

2026 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament

Wednesday, March 4 – First Round

10 a.m. – No. 9 Kentucky vs. No. 16 Arkansas

12:30 p.m. – No. 12 Florida vs. No. 13 Mississippi State

5 p.m. – No. 10 Texas A&M vs. No. 15 Auburn

7:30 p.m. – No. 11 Alabama vs. No. 14 Missouri

Thursday, March 5 – Second Round

10 a.m. – No. 8 Georgia vs. Winner Game 1

12:30 p.m. – No. 5 Oklahoma vs. Winner Game 2

5 p.m. – No. 7 Ole Miss vs. Winner Game 3

7:30 p.m. – No. 6 Tennessee vs. Winner Game 4

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

11 a.m. – No. 1 South Carolina vs. Winner Game 5

1:30 p.m. – No. 4 LSU vs. Winner Game 6

5 p.m. – No. 2 Vanderbilt vs. Winner Game 7

7:30 p.m. – No. 3 Texas vs. Winner Game 8

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

3:30 p.m. – Winner Game 9 vs. Winner Game 10

6 p.m. – Winner Game 11 vs. Winner Game 12

Sunday, March 8 – Championship

2 p.m. – Winner Semifinal 1 vs. Winner Semifinal 2

