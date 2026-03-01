How to Watch Mississippi State's Regular Season Finale vs. No. 6 LSU

Mississippi State’s goal of earning an invitation to the NCAA Tournament is still alive, but just barely and it won’t be easy to change that outlook Sunday.

The Bulldogs are listed as one of the last four teams in the tournament in ESPN’s latest bracket projections. A win Sunday would move them out of the category, but a loss might move them in the opposite direction.

And against No. 6 LSU, moving up will be tough task to accomplish.

Before the NCAA Tournament, though, Mississippi State will have to survive the SEC Tournament next week in Greenville, S.C. The Bulldogs enter Sunday as the No. 12 seed in the tournament, but could move back with a loss and Florida win.

Either way, Sunday is the last day of the regular season. Here’s everything to know about the Bulldogs’ matchup against LSU.

The Opponent: LSU

In LSU’s last game vs. Tennessee, junior guard Mikaylah Williams surpassed 1,500 career points. Needing 8 points to eclipse 1,500 points in her collegiate career, Williams would become the 17th LSU player to surpass that milestone while in Baton Rouge. This season, Williams has continued to display her pure scoring ability with 380 points (13.1 average). Williams currently stands at 1,512 career points.

In other statistical categories at LSU, Williams ranks 15th in assists (329) and 6th in three-pointers made (160).

LSU clinched the double bye at the SEC Tournament in Greenville with its win against Tennessee. Through 29 games, LSU has averaged 95.2 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 29 contests have scored 2,762 points.

How to Watch: No. 6 LSU at Mississippi State

Who: No. 6 LSU Tigers (25-4, 11-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-11, 5-10 SEC)

When: 3 p.m., Sunday

Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.

TV: SECN+

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: LSU leads the all-time series 51-16

Last Meeting: LSU 81, Mississippi State 67

Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Texas A&M, 68-64

Last time out, Tigers: def. Tennessee, 89-73

Mississippi State Top Performers

Points: Madison Francis, 13.4 ppg

Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.0 rpg

Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 120 (4.1 avg.)

Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 47 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Madison Francis, 80 (2.8 avg.)

LSU Top Performers

Points: Flau’jae Johnson, 14.1 ppg

Rebounds: Amiya Joyner, 7.3 rpg

Assists: Mikaylah Williams, 107 (3.7 avg.)

Steals: MiLaysia Fulwiley, 91 (3.1 avg.)

Blocks: MiLaysia Fulwiley, 39 (1.3 avg.)

LSU

Out

#15 Meghan Yarnevich

#16 Kailyn Gilbert

Mississippi State

All available.

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: -21.5 (-114)

Mississippi State: +21.5 (-114)

Total

Over: 157.5 (-114)

Under: 157.5 (-114)

