How to Watch Mississippi State's Regular Season Finale vs. No. 6 LSU
In this story:
Mississippi State’s goal of earning an invitation to the NCAA Tournament is still alive, but just barely and it won’t be easy to change that outlook Sunday.
The Bulldogs are listed as one of the last four teams in the tournament in ESPN’s latest bracket projections. A win Sunday would move them out of the category, but a loss might move them in the opposite direction.
And against No. 6 LSU, moving up will be tough task to accomplish.
Before the NCAA Tournament, though, Mississippi State will have to survive the SEC Tournament next week in Greenville, S.C. The Bulldogs enter Sunday as the No. 12 seed in the tournament, but could move back with a loss and Florida win.
Either way, Sunday is the last day of the regular season. Here’s everything to know about the Bulldogs’ matchup against LSU.
The Opponent: LSU
In LSU’s last game vs. Tennessee, junior guard Mikaylah Williams surpassed 1,500 career points. Needing 8 points to eclipse 1,500 points in her collegiate career, Williams would become the 17th LSU player to surpass that milestone while in Baton Rouge. This season, Williams has continued to display her pure scoring ability with 380 points (13.1 average). Williams currently stands at 1,512 career points.
In other statistical categories at LSU, Williams ranks 15th in assists (329) and 6th in three-pointers made (160).
LSU clinched the double bye at the SEC Tournament in Greenville with its win against Tennessee. Through 29 games, LSU has averaged 95.2 points per game, which leads the nation. That mark would break the SEC record in scoring average set by Georgia in 1986 (32 games; 2,855 points, 89.2 average). The Tigers through its 29 contests have scored 2,762 points.
How to Watch: No. 6 LSU at Mississippi State
- Who: No. 6 LSU Tigers (25-4, 11-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (15-11, 5-10 SEC)
- When: 3 p.m., Sunday
- Where: Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, Miss.
- TV: SECN+
- Radio: Live Radio
- Stats: Live Stats
- Series History: LSU leads the all-time series 51-16
- Last Meeting: LSU 81, Mississippi State 67
- Last time out, Bulldogs: lost to Texas A&M, 68-64
- Last time out, Tigers: def. Tennessee, 89-73
Mississippi State Top Performers
- Points: Madison Francis, 13.4 ppg
- Rebounds: Favour Nwaedozi, 10.0 rpg
- Assists: Destiney McPhaul, 120 (4.1 avg.)
- Steals: Destiney McPhaul, 47 (1.6 avg.)
- Blocks: Madison Francis, 80 (2.8 avg.)
LSU Top Performers
- Points: Flau’jae Johnson, 14.1 ppg
- Rebounds: Amiya Joyner, 7.3 rpg
- Assists: Mikaylah Williams, 107 (3.7 avg.)
- Steals: MiLaysia Fulwiley, 91 (3.1 avg.)
- Blocks: MiLaysia Fulwiley, 39 (1.3 avg.)
Student-Athlete Availability Report
LSU
Out
- #15 Meghan Yarnevich
- #16 Kailyn Gilbert
Mississippi State
- All available.
Odds, Spread, Totals
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- LSU: -21.5 (-114)
- Mississippi State: +21.5 (-114)
Total
- Over: 157.5 (-114)
- Under: 157.5 (-114)
DAWG FEED:
Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.