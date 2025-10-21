Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State men golfers wrap up fall season
Mississippi State men’s golf team capped off its fall season with a late rally to move inside the top 10 at the Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational on Monday.
The Bulldogs post a 288 team score in third and final round of the tournament to finish in ninth place with an 866, 2-over par team score.
"We did a great job fighting this week," head coach Dusty Smith said. "It wasn't the start we needed in round one, but I'm proud of the resilience showed in rounds two and three. We did not have near our best stuff physically this week, but the guys did a great job getting it around and finding a way."
Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational Final Results
T1. Alabama – 279, 281, 272 = 832 (-32)
T1. LSU – 273, 276, 283 = 832 (-32)
3. Illinois – 284, 279, 272 = 835 (-29)
4. Arkansas – 282, 275, 289 = 846 (-18)
5. Ole Miss – 278, 286, 285 = 849 (-15)
6. Tennessee – 287, 281, 282 = 850 (-14)
7. UNLV – 290, 287, 284 = 861 (-3)
8. Georgia – 281, 289, 293 = 863 (-1)
9. Mississippi State – 294, 284, 288 = 866 (+2)
10. Chattanooga – 283, 292, 292 = 867 (+3)
11. Southern Miss – 294, 283, 292 = 869 (+5)
12. Wisconsin – 291, 293, 288 = 872 (+8)
13. Iowa – 292, 287, 302 = 881 (+17)
14. South Carolina – 292, 302, 291 = 885 (+21)
Final State Player Results
T13. Garrett Endicott – 72, 69, 71 = 212 (-4)
T18. Ugo Malcor – 69, 70, 74 = 213 (-3)
T54. Jackson Skinner – 75, 74, 72 = 221 (+5)
T54. Drew Wilson – 79, 71, 71 = 221 (+5)
T78. Dain Richie – 78, 76, 76 = 230 (+14)
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at The Ally at Old Waverly
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Fallen Oak Collegiate Invitational
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at The Ally at Old Waverly
Did You Notice?
- After the opening round of The Ally, the 13th-ranked Mississippi State Bulldogs sit in ninth place at 10-over par. Avery Weed led the Bulldogs in the opening round after shooting 1-under. The Bulldogs sit 18 strokes off the lead that is held by Arkansas and Florida at 8-under par.
The Ally Leaderboard
1. Arkansas, Florida, -8
3. ULM, -2
4. Ole Miss, E
5. Vanderbilt, +4
6. Xavier, +5
7. Southern Miss, Mercer, +9
9. Mississippi State, +10
10. Iowa, +11
11. CSU Fullerton, Sam Houston, +13
13. Troy, +17
14. Jacksonville State, +21
15. Georgia Southern, +26
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
You're gaining more than you're losing in a small town.- Mike Leach