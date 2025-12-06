Arnett returns to Bulldogs aiming to rebuild disastrous defense

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State is turning to a familiar face to fix its defense.

No one is probably surprised. Considering there may have been three wins that slipped away, there were folks that remembered when that didn't happen and the guy running the defense was likely available.

Zach Arnett is returning to Starkville as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator after two tough seasons on that side of the ball. Fans will probably be strongly in favor of trying to regain the identity it once had under Arnett.

From 2020 to 2022, State’s defense was one of the best groups in the country. In that stretch, the Bulldogs were a top-five national defense in several categories.

They finished third in the SEC in limiting big plays, third in rushing defense at 125 yards per game, fourth in turnovers forced, and fifth in fewest scoring drives allowed. The Dawgs allowed 40 points or more only three times in Arnett’s entire tenure.

The numbers alone explain why State wanted him back. But this decision is also about belief and familiarity. Arnett knows Starkville.

He understands the program. He understands what Bulldogs fans want to see on defense. And more than anything, he wants another shot at building something steady.

MSU coach Jeff Lebby made the decision after seeing the defense struggle the last two seasons under coordinator Coleman Hutzler. The drop-off was sharp, and it left State without the consistent edge it leaned on for years. Arnett’s return is meant to rebuild that toughness.

Staff decisions ahead

Staff decisions ahead

One of the biggest questions now is what happens next with the defensive staff. According to the report, staff changes are expected and retention could be minimal.

One name mentioned as a possible return is Matt Brock, who previously worked as a linebackers coach and defensive coordinator. But nothing is decided yet, and the room could look very different in the coming weeks.

That was part of the issue in Arnett’s final season. After being elevated to head coach following the death of Mike Leach, Arnett replaced much of his previous defensive staff.

Many felt that the new staff could not match the success of the earlier group. Even so, the defense still produced solid numbers while the offense struggled after moving away from the Air Raid system.

This return gives Arnett a chance to rebuild his staff the way he wants and return to the role where he had the most success. It is also a chance to reset the plan for the entire unit.

Zach Arnett is a fantastic Defensive Coordinator who was thrown into a HC situation he simply wasnt ready for.



As a DC for Mississippi State (2020-2022), his unit ranked within the Top 5 of the SEC in total defense, rushing defense, and takeaways.



A second chance in familiar territory

A second chance in familiar territory

Arnett’s first stint in Starkville ended with a head-coaching run that he never expected. Leach’s sudden passing pushed him into a role he had not prepared for.

He led the Dawgs to a bowl win over Illinois, then stepped into the full-time job. But the 2023 season was difficult. The offense struggled, and State could not find consistency. Arnett was fired in mid-November that season.

In the story, the report made it clear that this ending does not erase what Arnett did for the defense. It was “a temporary tarnishing” of his legacy, but the defensive rise under his leadership was real. That is the part State is betting on now.

Mississippi State, Bulldogs fans, and the Dawgs’ players know what an Arnett defense looks like when it works. It is physical. It is aggressive. It limits big plays.

It makes offenses uncomfortable. Getting back to that style is the goal.

What must change now

Rebuilding the defense will take more than one hire. State must evaluate the roster. The Dawgs must improve tackling, find leaders, and create depth at multiple spots. Recruiting will matter. So will player buy-in.

But Arnett has the advantage of familiarity. He knows how to coach within Mississippi State’s culture. He knows how to motivate players in Starkville.

That gives him a head start. The report even noted that “He loves the city of Starkville and he is willing to give it a go,” showing that this is a job he wanted.

State does not expect a quick fix, but it does expect progress. The Bulldogs need stability on defense. They need a unit they can trust. They need to look more like the team they were when Arnett first arrived.

What this move means for the Dawgs

The hire is a sign that Lebby wants balance. His offense gets attention, but he knows State cannot compete in the SEC without a defense that can stay on the field and force mistakes.

Arnett’s return gives the Dawgs a chance to bring back the style that helped them win games during the early 2020s.

For Arnett, it is a chance to coach without the pressure of running a full program. For Mississippi State, it is a chance to rebuild the defense that once set the tone for the team.

Key takeaways

Zach Arnett returns as Mississippi State’s defensive coordinator to rebuild a struggling unit.

Arnett previously led a top-five national defense with strong run stopping and big-play prevention.

Staff changes and rebuilding the defensive identity will be major priorities for the Bulldogs.

