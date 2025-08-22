Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State opens 2025 season with win
Usually, the term “defense wins championships” refers to defenses keeping the opposition from scoring any points, runs, goals, etc.
That memo got lost in Starkville.
In Nick Zimmerman’s first match leading Mississippi State, the team’s defensive players accounted for the offense in a 3-0 victory against Jacksonville State.
Hannah Jibril, Naila Schoefberger and Zoe Main all scored a goal and Schoefberger had two assists.
“I think the way the system is, there's multiple people that can hurt you, and multiple players are going to get plenty of opportunities to score goals," Zimmerman said. "I mean we had three in the last minute and a half that could have went in. Again, it's just a testament to the system and the trust in what we're trying to do from an organization standpoint. It's great to see Ally continuing to do what she does and others, you know, help the team get results."
The Bulldogs outshot the Gamecocks, 20-2, and goalkeeper Sarah Wommack registered the first shutout of her State career without needing to make a save. Ally Perry led the way with four shots, placing two on target. Main and Tatum Borman also had multiple shots on goal.
Mississippi State won’t have to wait long for its next game. The Bulldogs are scheduled to host No. 10 Wake Forest (last season’s national runner-up) at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The match will be televised on SEC Network.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State baseball has announced a second exhibition match for the fall. The Bulldogs will host Louisiana Tech on November 1. That game is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Before that, Mississippi State will play Florida State in Pensacola, Fla. There will also be several intrasquad scrimmages open to the public. The dates for those scrimmages are Sept. 19 (6 p.m.), Sept. 26 (6 p.m.), Oct. 3 (6 p.m.), Oct. 5 or 6 (6 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.), Oct. 7 or 8 (3:30 p.m.), Oct. 10 (6 p.m.), Oct. 13 (3:30 p.m.), Oct. 15 (3:30 p.m.), Oct. 21 (4 p.m.), Oct. 24 (7 p.m.) and Oct. 28 (3:30 p.m.).
