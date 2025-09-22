Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State's hero saves the day with late goal
When there’s something strange afoot at MSU soccer field, who do the Bulldogs call?
Ally Perry.
Trailing by one goal with less than three minutes in the game, Perry received the ball and from a spot similar to her goals against Tennessee and Texas, juked a defender, cut inside and fired off a shot from beyond the goal box.
The shot never got more than a couple of feet off the ground, but Perry’s placement was perfect, sending the ball in the lower left corner of the goal.
That goal tied the game 1-1 against Auburn and the Bulldogs took three more shots in the final 90 seconds, but couldn’t break the tie.
"Obviously, this was another opportunity for us to get better and grow," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "I thought the adjustments we made throughout the game and how we finished is a testament to the players and their ability to adjust on the fly. We had really good chances to score and push for the winner at the end. I'm just proud of the resilience from the group. We use every game as an opportunity to grow and tonight was a step in the right direction."
Auburn, whose head coach is James Armstrong (Mississippi State’s all-time winningest coach), broke the scoreless draw in the 58th minute. A flurry of three shots in a row were saved by goalkeeper Sarah Wommack, blocked by Naila Schoefberger and then subsequently put into the net while Wommack was still on the turf.
Other than the one goal, Wommack had a great game. She made six saves in the match.
"Yeah, that's what we see in training from not only Sarah, but all of our goalkeepers," Zimmerman said. "She made some big-time saves."
No. 12 Mississippi State will hit the road for its next SEC match against Missouri on Friday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on SECN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.
Women's Golf: Mississippi State at Mason Rudolph Championship, Second Place
Today’s Schedule
Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.
Men’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA All-American Championships, Cary, N.C.
Did You Notice?
Samantha Whateley earned her first collegiate tournament win at the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday with a three-day total of 204 (-9). She shot 69-67-68 throughout the duration of the tournament to lead Mississippi State to second place finish just two strokes behind Vanderbilt (15-under par).
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
"I’m genuinely fearful that on our team if me and the other coaches don’t get them right, that about a generation from now their kids and their grandkids won’t have hands. Because from a lack of use those hands just disappear. Maybe they’ll be like this (Leach mimics raptor hands), like those dinosaur hands like this, And you’ve got like a tyrannosaurus rex, which is clearly really good at eating things, with big ol’ jaws and all that stuff, certainly athletic and can run."- Mike Leach