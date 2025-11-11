Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State soccer earns spot in NCAA Tournament
Mississippi State is back in the NCAA Tournament.
The NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament bracket was revealed Monday and the Bulldogs were seeded No. 6 in their quadrant of the bracket. They’ll host Lipscomb in a first round match at 5 p.m.
It’s the fourth-straight year Mississippi State has earned an invitation to the tournament and fifth all-time. The Bulldogs hosted a first round game each time and reach the Sweet 16 round the last seasons.
"It's always an exciting time when you know how much work that this group has put in both on and off the field, how intentional they've been to earn an opportunity to be one of 64 teams in the country to keep playing," Mississippi State coach Nick Zimmerman said. "It means a lot. There are 348 teams when you start this journey back in early August. To have an opportunity to continue to play in the middle of November, it's really exciting and a testament on how tough this group is together."
Lipscomb was Mississippi State’s first NCAA Tournament opponent in 2018 when the Bisons came to Starkville. The Bulldogs lost that match in double overtime, just 46 seconds away from reaching penalty kicks. The Bulldogs have won every first round match they've played since and won the most-recent meeting between the two squads in 2022.
Should Mississippi State advance in the tournament and all other seeds hold, the Bulldogs would travel to No. 2 seed-Georgetown as one of four teams in Washington, D.C. for the second and third rounds. MSU would play the winner of No. 3-seed Florida State and Samford in the second round.
Yesterday’s Results
- Men’s Basketball: Mississippi State vs. No. 16 Iowa State, Sioux Falls, S.D., 7 p.m., ESPNU
Today’s Schedule
- No games scheduled.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III was added to the Biletnikoff Award watch list, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation announced Monday. Evans is having by far his best collegiate season. He has 56 receptions, 680 yards and four touchdowns. He leads the SEC in catches per game and is sixth in receiving yards. Evans joins teammate Brenen Thompson on the watch list.
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I want to go to a place that's undervalued, where the potential is great, a place that wants to win, not just participate, in football.- Mike Leach