How To Watch No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Lipscomb: Streaming Info, Weather, Pitching Matchups

No. 4 Mississippi State has experienced two heart-breaking losses in back-to-back games this week.

The first came Sunday against No. 1 UCLA the Bulldogs lost 8-7 in 10 innings. Two days later, they lost to instate rival No. 10 Southern Miss, 7-6.

Things go much better this weekend against a Lipscomb program the Bulldogs have never lost to. That is, of course, if Mother Nature doesn’t get in the way.

Game one of the weekend series was moved up to Thursday due to inclement weather in the weekend forecast (see Weather Forecast below). A decision about the rest of weekend hasn’t been made, yet.

Either way, first-pitch against the Bisons can’t come soon enough for Mississippi State.

Here’s everything to know about the Thursday night matchup.

𝙏𝙝𝙪𝙧𝙨𝙙𝙖𝙮 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙨 pic.twitter.com/yYVOv1jPX0 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 5, 2026

The Opponent: Lipscomb

Lipscomb heads to Starkville at 6-5 after splitting a four-game series with Toledo at home. The Bisons won the final two games 9-7 and 13-5 on Sunday and Monday.

Jeff Forehand's team is hitting .316 with four homers and averages 7.1 runs a game. Lipscomb likes to run and has stolen 24 bases in 32 attempts and has a .979 fielding percentage.

Designated hitter Blake Carter is the top bat for the Bisons, batting .480 while first baseman Damion Kenealy Jr. has driven in 11 runs. Carter, Kenealy, right fielder Aaron Stelogeannis and catcher Alejandro Ludeiro are responsible for Lipscomb's long balls while third baseman Cam Pruitt is a perfect 5-for-5 on base thefts.

Bisons' hurlers have compiled a 5.73 ERA as a staff while striking out 95 and walking 53 in 99 innings. Opponents are hitting .266 against them with 10 homers. Lee leads the team in strikeouts while Dane LeMaster, Caleb Pica and Kaleb Kantola have perfect ERAs. Kantola, Adam Jamison and Brock Puckett have one save apiece.

Weather Forecast

Mississippi State and Lipscomb moved up the start of their weekend series a day early and for good reasons. The National Weather Service forecasts the weather Thursday to be “mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 10 mph,” during the day and “partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph,” at night.

That’s in stark contrast to the forecast for Friday, which is “a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between noon and 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.”

So, yes, a schedule change was the smart decision.

How to Watch: Lipscomb at No. 4 Mississippi State

Pitching Matchup

LHP Alexander Llinas (0-1, 6.17 ERA) vs. RHP Ryan McPherson (2-0, 2.12 ERA)

On the bump tomorrow night pic.twitter.com/uHlTtyq8O9 — Mississippi State Baseball (@HailStateBB) March 5, 2026

Mississippi State Batting Lineup

TBA

