Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State volleyball opens 2025 with a win
Mississippi State’s football team will make its much anticipated to the gridiron today, but it was the volleyball team’s turn to start its season Friday night.
Bulldog fans will hope the football team can duplicate what the volleyball team did in its first game: win easily.
Mississippi State defeated Southeast Missouri in straight sets Friday night, holding its opponent to less than 18 points in each set and finish the match with a .376 hitting percentage, with 49 kills on 109 total attempts.
In their collegiate debut, Bernardita Aguilar and Lindsey Mangelson led the squad in kills with 12 and 16 kills, respectively. The squad totaled four aces, with Mangelson leading the team with two. McKenna Yates and Cayley Hanson also contributed, each picking up an ace.
Cayley Hanson started all three sets as setter, picking up new career highs in assists and kills, tallying 34 and 5, respectively. State had nine blocks as a team, with Gha'Naye Whitfield-Moss leading the squad at five block attempts. The Bulldogs held SEMO to less than 18 points in all three sets.
The Bulldogs (1-0) will be back action Saturday night when they host Grambling at 7 p.m. on ESPN+.
Yesterday’s Results
Volleyball: Mississippi State 3, SE Missouri 0 (25-16, 25-18, 25-16)
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif., First Round
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif., First Round
Today’s Schedule
Football: Mississippi State at Southern Miss, 11 a.m., ESPN
Volleyball: SE Missouri at Mississippi State, 7 p.m., SECN+
Men’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Women’s Golf: Mississippi State at Carmel Cup, Pebble Beach, Calif.
Did You Notice?
- Mississippi State women’s golf team is in second place after the first 18 holes at the Carmel Cup. Avery Weed led the way for the Bulldogs, finished the day at 2-under par and one stroke behind the leader. Two new Bulldogs sit inside the top 20 after making their collegiate debuts: Moa Stridh and Harper Hinckley. Stridh collected an even-par round and is tied for 11th entering the second day of action. The Mississippi native Hinckley finished her round strongly with three birdies in her last five holes. She enters round two tied for 19th at 2-over. Samantha Whateley and Lynn van der Sluijs both sit in a tie for 25th at 3-over. Izzy Pellot rounds out the Bulldog lineup at 5-over. The Bulldogs are 13 strokes behind the team leader, Texas A&M, who finished the first round at 7-under.
- Mississippi State men’s golf team sits in fourth place after one round of the Carmel Cup. The Bulldogs shot a 3-over par as a team. Vanderbilt is in first place at 8-under and TCU is next at 2-under. Jackson Skinner had the lowest first round score for the Bulldogs at 2-under. Ugo Malcor was at 1-under, Garrett Endicott was at even, Dain Richie at 2-over, Jackson Cook at 4-over and Trip Duke at 8-over rounds off the scoring for Mississippi State.
Countdown until Mississippi State’s Season Opener
0 days
Daily Dose Of Mike Leach
I'm proud to say I had a bet with a guy from Chicago who said Chicago is windier and colder than Wyoming. Wyoming dominated them.- Mike Leach