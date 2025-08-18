Bulldog Roundup: Mississippi State wins big in final exhibition match
Mississippi State soccer took full advantage of its extra preseason game to prepare for the 2025 season.
On Sunday against NCAA Div. II school Union, the Bulldogs won 9-0. If it was an official match, it would’ve been the second-most goals scored in a single game in program history.
Six of the Bulldogs’ goals were scored in the first half with Ally Perry and Kyra Taylor each scored twice and Laila Murillo scored once. In the second half, Lauryn Taylor scored two goals off of rebounds shots by Chelsea Wagner and Wagner scoring once on a cross from Lauryn Taylor.
Ten of State's shots were on target in the opening 45 minutes. Meanwhile, Union took five shots, putting only one on frame, which was saved by Sarah Wommack. For the match, MSU outshot Union, 27-7, and 17 of those shots were on target. Jenny Harrison played the final 45 minutes in net for State and made one save.
The Bulldogs were originally scheduled to start its 2025 season last Thursday, but the game against UT Martin was cancelled because of weather.
"We were obviously disappointed as a group and as a staff to not play on Thursday night," head coach Nick Zimmerman said. "We felt we needed something to get a game in. Credit to Union, we reached out and they were like, 'Yeah, we'd love to come.' We're super appreciative for them coming up on a Sunday to have this opportunity. For us, it was an opportunity to get better, and that's what we all used it as."
The Bulldogs’ first regular season match is scheduled for Thursday against Jacksonville State. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on SECN+.
- After being designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals, former Mississippi State first baseman Nathaniel Lowe is finalizing a deal to join the Boston Red Sox, according to an ESPN report. The deal, which will be for a prorated portion of the major league minimum after Lowe was designated for assignment by Washington earlier this month and went unclaimed on waivers, adds a veteran bat to a first-base mix that has been uncertain.
